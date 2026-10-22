Bengals Trade Pitch Sees Team Reunite With $84 Million Defender

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on their AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, at M&T Bank Stadium.

At 3-2, the Cincinnati Bengals are currently in fourth place in their division. However, first place in the division is currently a three-way tie between the Ravens, Browns and Steelers at 4-2. If results go their way, the Bengals could leave Week 7 atop the AFC North.

Entering the season, Cincinnati had Super Bowl aspirations. Despite two disappointing losses, that expectation should remain the same. For that reason, the Bengals have been linked to a former key contributor during their deep postseason runs in 2021 and 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Reunite With Pro Bowl Safety

Bengals on SI’s Tyler Reed named former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates as a player the team could target in an aggressive all-in trade.

Reed wrote: “A familiar name for Bengals fans, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III would be a major move. After spending five seasons with the Bengals, including the 2021 season when the team went to the Super Bowl, Bates has spent the last four seasons in Atlanta.

It would be a heavy cap hit to bring Bates back in the fold. But would a $9 million hit to the cap be worth Bates’ veteran presence in the secondary? Not to mention, this homecoming could have the fan base buzzing.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned that Bates was a sleeper name that could be moved at the trade deadline, as he wrote: “Could a team pry safety Jessie Bates III out of Atlanta? He will be a free agent in 2027, and the Falcons are sitting at 2-4. I doubt Atlanta wants to trade him, but his value would be strong if that changes.”

Thoughts on Potential Trade

Regarding a potential reunion with Bates, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “The Cincinnati Bengals committed a major gaffe years ago by letting Jessie Bates slip away in free agency.

Now, with the Bengals trade-happy, in win-now mode and the trade deadline approaching, it’s important to point out that Bates might be a name to watch over the next few weeks…

Now 29 years old and soon to be a free agent, Bates is still playing at an extremely high level and would cost quite a bit via trade.

The Bengals spent big on Bryan Cook and added free agent Kyle Dugger as high-quality depth while maintaining belief in Jordan Battle as a starter. All three, though, have struggled with various levels of injuries already this year.”

In his nine-year career, Bates has been selected as a second-team All-Pro three times and been a Pro Bowl selection once. After being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Bates spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he started 79 games and was an integral part of their defense that went to the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

Following the 2022 season, Bates signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He has totaled over $84 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.