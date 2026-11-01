Joe Burrow Sends Strong Message on Bengals Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals needed overtime to beat the 1-6 Tennessee Titans by a score of 43-36. Quarterback Joe Burrow noted after the game that he is not concerned about his defense, despite allowing 36 points to a struggling Titans offense.

“The sack Dex had at the end of regulation; they were in field goal range there,” admitted Burrow. “That was such a big play. That is why you go get a guy like that. Then in overtime, we were able to get pressure on basically every snap. That is what our defensive line does and will continue to do; those guys are a problem to deal with.”

Burrow added that while he was happy with the way that the defense finished things off, they still have things they need to improve on this week.

“I’m sure they have some things they want to clean up too, as we do, but we were able to battle it out,” said Burrow. “We got great players on that side of the ball that take pride in what they do. We all have things we need to clean up, but those guys made plays when they needed to.”

So, while the game felt like a typical defense that would get the Bengals in trouble, Burrow noted that the timely stops outweighed the issue throughout the game. Just like the offense, he feels the defense has the star power to figure it out.

Joe Burrow Expresses Confidence in Cincinnati Bengals Defense

Despite the confidence, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned. This was the first time that Cam Ward threw for over 300 yards in his NFL career. Beyond that, Tony Pollard put up 21 rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati trailed 13-0 early, but marched back to build a 21-13 lead. However, the Titans continued to fight back. Tennessee wound up leading 28-23, and then 36-29 after that. However, they could not hold onto the lead.

Despite the Bengals’ defense blowing multiple leads and struggling to put the game away, Burrow noted that they did eventually get the stops they needed to win, and that was good enough for him.

Bengals Defense Has Trouble

Linebacker and safety were two notable needs for the Bengals at the trade deadline heading into the game. Those sentiments did not change after the game. However, a new need has been added. The Bengals could have used a slot cornerback, but their other two starters brought questions after Week 8.

D.J. Turner left with an injury. Head coach Zac Taylor did not have an update on his injury. Meanwhile, the team benched Dax Hill for Josh Newton at one point in the game. Taylor said the team is still confident in Turner, but it raises eyebrows.

PFF has Turner charged with 65 yards allowed. However, Josh Newton allowed 65 yards in coverage as well.

The Bengals are now 5-2 and head to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The Falcons are 3-4.