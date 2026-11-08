Bengals QB Makes Feelings Clear on NFL Global Games

There is a debate over whether NFL players enjoy the international games and the additional travel and scheduling quirks that come with them. However, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear that he is a fan of playing overseas and plans to play a big role in growing the game.

“We put in a lot of work to try to make this a global game, and certainly this opportunity was big for us,” said Burrow after the Bengals Week 9 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. I hope that we can keep making this game global and you know, I think, having teams out in

Europe at some point is a goal of the NFL. And if I can play some small part in that, that would mean a lot to me.”

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Burrow added that he would be interested in playing in Japan if that were on the table for the NFL. He admitted that due to the travel, a game in Japan would likely have to be in Week 1. Still, he is highly in favor of making the game more global.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wants to Expand the NFL’s Global Reach

Burrow acknowledges that while the NFL coming to these cities will play a huge role, he also believes the best way to spread the game starts with flag football.

“I think flag football is the first entrance into the world or the football world,” admitted Burrow on the NFL’s efforts to expand the game. “I think that’s a less barrier to entry with flag football. I think once that happens, you’ll start to see more and more people really enjoy the game.

You know, there are a lot of rules, so you’ve got to study a little bit and understand it, but I think we’ll get there.”

Burrow thinks that flag football has fewer rules than the NFL, which can help make the adaptation easier.

Burrow Opens Up on Spanish Experience

While the Bengals quarterback is excited to see the game grow in all areas, he admitted that the game in Madrid was a great experience. He opened up about the stadium and atmosphere after the game.

“I loved playing in the stadium,” said Burrow. “It was a great atmosphere. I loved putting on a show for the people of Spain and was happy to be here.”

The MVP candidate also added that the reception the team got from local fans was more than he could have even imagined.

“To see the excitement of the city with us being here, I think was a little surprising,” admitted Burrow. “Surprising for me and a pleasant surprise at that. Hopefully we can come back next year and do some more exciting things for everybody.”

The Bengals are scheduled to play an international game in 2027. Burrow seems committed to being the face of the global game. Speaking highly of the international game and its impact will have the NFL pushing him and the Bengals into these spots more.

The Bengals head back to Cincinnati to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.