Bengals Trade Pitch Replaces Chase Brown With $62 Million All-Pro Running Back

Prior to the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals had their best rushing performance of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

On that occasion, Cincinnati ran for a season-high 117 yards. However, there was one notable development from that game, and that was running back Chase Brown receiving fewer carries than backup running back Samaje Perine.

With one more carry, Perine had more success than Brown. Cincinnati, who currently owns the fifth-worst rushing attack in the NFL, could use a boost in the running game. While Perine’s performance against Miami was a step in the right direction, Perine is not a game-breaker who causes fear in opposing defenses.

For that reason, one Bengals analyst is suggesting that the team pursue a three-time Pro Bowl running back in a blockbuster trade.

Cincinnati Bengals Pushed to Pursue Jonathan Taylor in Blockbuster Trade

After the Indianapolis Colts fired their general manager Chris Ballard, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote suggested Cincinnati trade for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, saying, “This should prompt the Bengals to strike a deal with the Colts for a difference-maker in Jonathan Taylor to bolster their run game and remain competitive in the AFC North.”

Belote wrote: “Taylor would immediately skyrocket the Bengals running back room to the stratosphere, as the unit has dramatically underwhelmed to start the season.

Taylor has routinely excelled on runs from under center throughout his career. This season he has averaged 4.4 yards per carry when under center compared to 3.4 yards per carry out of shotgun. He would allow Zac Taylor and the offense to continue building their offense from under center.

While his total 3.9 YPC this season may cause some to worry, the situation with the Colts is much different than it would be in Cincinnati. Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis receivers are less than half of what Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are. Because the passing game poses little threat, opposing defenses have focused heavily on stacking the box to stop Taylor. That focus intensified last week when the Colts lost to the Steelers, who stopped Taylor by stacking the box with eight defenders on 80% of his runs.”

Trade Package for Jonathan Taylor

Regarding what a possible trade package for Taylor might include, Belote wrote: “The closest comparison is likely what the 49ers gave up to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers in 2022. The 49ers traded a second, third, and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, along with a 2024 fifth-round pick, to get McCaffrey.

That is the ceiling on what Taylor’s cost likely is. The realistic package for him would likely be somewhere in the middle in the form of a 2027 second-round pick, along with a Day 3 pick.”

Cincinnati has already been aggressive in building their 2026 roster, as they traded their first-round pick in exchange for defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. While Cincinnati entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the first five weeks of the season showed that the team still has significant flaws. Adding Jonathan Taylor would help fix some of those flaws.

Taylor has totaled over 1,000 rushing yards in four seasons. He is coming off the second-best season of his career as he totaled 1,963 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. Taylor has totaled over $62 million in career earnings, and is under contract for two more seasons.