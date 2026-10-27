Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Take Surprising Bengals Turn

After the Cincinnati Bengals trailed 13-0 at halftime against the division rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, the team rallied back as they scored 35 unanswered points to improve to 4-2.

Heading into the game, Cincinnati was coming off its best rushing performance of the season. However, despite the strong win over Baltimore, that did not carry over.

Running back Chase Brown, who saw a reduced role in Week 6, finished the game with 11 carries for 39 rushing yards. Samaje Perine returned to his role as the team’s backup and totaled only 16 yards on four carries. On this occasion, Cincinnati’s passing offense was more than enough to lead the team to a victory, but the team will certainly hope for more out of its running game.

After six games, Cincinnati is the third-worst rushing offense in the NFL at 81.2 yards per game. As a result, the team has been linked to an All-Pro running back in what would be a blockbuster trade.

Cincinnati Bengals Named a Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Taylor

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote: “The Cincinnati Bengals should be pushing their chips into the middle of the table to try and land Taylor. The back is the missing piece that could help take Joe Burrow back to the Super Bowl and, this time, win it.

On Sunday, Cincinnati pulled off a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a second-half explosion from the offense. Burrow threw for four touchdowns over the final two quarters as part of a 35-0 run to move them to 4-2 on the season and put them firmly in the mix in the AFC North race.

Burrow’s touchdown barrage and 249 passing yards in the second half were awe-inspiring. It’s also unsustainable.”

After starting off 2-5, the Indianapolis Colts have officially parted ways with talented players. Following Week 7, the Colts traded eight-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. A trade involving Taylor would be more complicated, as Nelson was set to become a free agent, while Taylor’s most recent contract extension has not even kicked in yet.

Bengals Trade Possibilities

Regarding whether Cincinnati should make a trade for a running back, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote: “After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals dominated the second half on the strength of Joe Burrow’s arm. The quarterback was 22-for-30 for 292 yards and four touchdown passes. When everyone is healthy, the Bengals’ passing offense is about as reliable a unit as there is in the league. The Bengals’ run game this season has been anything but.

I want to make it clear that we have no idea whether the Eagles or Colts have or will have any interest in trading their star running backs. But even if they do, it would be very unlike Cincinnati to surrender draft capital for them. Chase Brown has been a very good back for several seasons now.

Brown isn’t the only problem with the Bengals’ run game, and his track record indicates a good chance of him improving as the season goes along. If I were the Bengals, I’d be looking harder at potentially available linebackers or defensive backs ahead of the trade deadline than running backs.”