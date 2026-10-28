Bengals Urged to Trade for 800-Yard WR After Trade Request

The Cincinnati Bengals saw the Indianapolis Colts trade Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner on the same day. While the team did not need to get in on those deals, if the Colts continue to sell, the name that makes the most sense for them is Josh Downs, according to John Sheeran of A to Z Sports.

“Cincinnati should seriously consider trading for Colts wide receiver Josh Downs,” wrote Sheeran.

Sheeran expects the team could get something done for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Downs requested a trade from the team this week.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade Indianapolis Colts for Josh Downs

On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released the top 25 players in trade discussions. Downs came in at number 13. He gave Downs a 45% chance of being traded. However, Fowler discussed the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as the two best fits for Downs.

“The Colts opened the floodgates with the Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner deals, and Downs — the team’s best receiver with Alec Pierce out — has garnered interest from multiple teams,” wrote Fowler. “He’s a 2027 free agent and would probably welcome the chance to play with someone like Patrick Mahomes if the Chiefs were to come calling, due to the Colts’ sagging passing game.”

So, if the Bengals traded for Downs, they would not only be adding to their passing game. They would be taking a trade option away from their two biggest rivals, and two teams that they play in the next couple of weeks.

Bengals Are a Fit for Josh Downs

While the Bengals have Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, they do not have a strong option in the slot as things stand. They lost Andrei Iosivas, and even when he was healthy, he was not stepping into the role. Matt Bowen of ESPN notes that Downs is a perfect check-down option.

“Downs has the sudden footwork and coverage recognition to uncover between the numbers,” wrote Bowen. “In four pro seasons with the Colts, he has 224 receptions and 11 touchdowns. He fits a team looking for a high-percentage target to win underneath and move the chains.”

With Chase and Higgins being players who create separation deep down the field, there would be a lot of space for a player like Downs to find space underneath. This makes him a great fit, and the best slot receiver the Bengals have had since they lost Tyler Boyd.

Downs is a former third-round pick, going 79th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He hauled in 68 passes for 771 yards in his rookie season. By his second year, he had 72 receptions for 803 yards. Unfortunately, he was not as productive in 2025.

Downs produced 56 catches for 566 yards, as he was not as strong a fit with Daniel Jones, who pushed the ball down the field more. Without many other options, he has 26 catches for 307 yards this season.

His 43.9 yards per game are up from 35.4 the year prior. However, his career-high in yards per game was 57.4. So, a change of scenery could get the most out of him. The Colts are likely to lose him in free agency this offseason so getting something back this year could make sense.