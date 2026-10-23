Bengals Get Big Lamar Jackson News Ahead of Ravens Game

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on their AFC North division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens have been without MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in each of their last two games as he suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Since then, Tyler Huntley has started for the Baltimore Ravens. With Huntley in the lineup, the Ravens have gone 1-1, but they most recently struggled offensively against Cleveland, scoring only 10 points in the loss.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals have received news regarding the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley posted on X: “Lamar Jackson has just come out onto the field for Friday’s practice, which continues to be an encouraging sign.

Jackson has been limited for the past two practices. He’s dealing with a left ankle injury that has caused him to miss the past two games. Ravens play host to the Bengals on Sunday.”

When Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke to reporters, he refused to say whether the team would list Jackson as questionable heading into Sunday’s game.

Underdog NFL posted on X: “Jesse Minter said the Ravens are still working through whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) will play Week 7.”

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson did reveal that he’s dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He expressed that he was heading in the right direction in terms of his availability for Sunday’s game. He added that, at this moment, it was an issue of pain tolerance. However, he stated that if he feels he can’t move how he typically moves, then he won’t be able to help the Ravens.

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction

NFL.com’s Gennaro Felice predicted the Cincinnati Bengals would defeat the Baltimore Ravens 25-20 on Sunday.

Felice wrote: “This is exactly why the Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati additionally upgraded the defensive front in free agency (Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen) and the draft (Cashius Howell), but Sexy Dexy was the crown jewel acquired to flip the script on Al Golden’s defense, and the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder has done just that. The Bengals had the NFL’s worst run defense last season. In 2026, they lead the league with a 23% stuff rate (rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage).

Now, the last time we saw these Bengals, they were gashed on the ground, with Malik Willis, Ollie Gordon II and the Dolphins rolling up 217 rushing yards to drop Cincy’s run D from eighth to 23rd (small sample sizes = big swings). But after a week of rest and review on the bye, the Bengals should be ready to put their best foot forward in Baltimore. Shoot, they better be. Despite Lamar Jackson’s absence for the past two and a half games, the Ravens still rank third in the league in rushing. Jackson returned to the practice field in a limited capacity on Wednesday, opening the possibility that he could be back in the starting lineup on Sunday. But even if it’s Tyler Huntley, Baltimore can still pound the rock with Derrick Henry. I just believe Lawrence and Co. are ready to pound back.”