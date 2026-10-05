NFL Could Discipline Multiple Bengals Players After Jaguars Game

The NFL could be busy after their review of the Cincinnati Bengals’ clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, particularly for Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy. That was just on the Bengals’ side, though.

The NFL could also have more to say about plays involving Arik Armsteak, Jarrian Jones, and Travon Walker for the Jaguars

Each of those players committed infractions that could warrant fines.

Armstead’s was for roughing the passer over a hit on Bengals star Joe Burrow. It happened in the first quarter on a third-and-7 from the Bengals’ 26-yard line. The call also wiped out an interception, gifted Cincinnati 15 yards, and game them a new set of downs.

It could also cost Armstead $17,911 this time around and $23,882 for a second offense. That is, assuming the NFL does take action.

Burrow was no worse for the wear, but the NFL goes out of its way to protect quarterbacks.

Bengals’ Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy Facing Punishment From NFL After Jaguars Game

Mafe committed a facemask during the game that cost the Bengals (i.e., gifted the Jaguars) 15 yards and a first down. It happened in the fourth quarter on a first-and-10 from the Jaguars’ 38-yard line.

While attempting to make the stop on Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, Mafe got his hands in the facemask area. Demetrius Knight ultimately made the stop, but the damage was done.

Facemask penalties can incur fines up to $11,941 (first) and $17,911 (second).

Murphy also committed a facemask, his occurring during the second quarter, but also while attempting to bring Tuten down during a rushing attempt. Rather than a stop for a loss, Tuten gained 2 yards, with Knight and DJ Turner making the stop.

Those were just the calls on the Bengals (and Armstead) that were called. The NFL could always fine a player for something that went overlooked during the contest.

2 More Jaguars Facing Costly Fines

Armstead could see some of his Jaguars teammates docked, too, following their win over the Bengals. In the second quarter, Jarrian Jones committed a facemask on a Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase suffered a concussion on the play.

That was a on a second-and-21 from the Jaguars 33-yard line.

In the fourth quarter, officials flagged Jaguars EDGE Travon Walker for taunting following a 1-yard run from Chase Brown on which Ventrell Miller made the tackle.

That could lead to a fine as high as $11,941 for a first-time offense and $17,911 for a second. But, as with all fines, the NFL could impose an amount that differs from what they have listed, if they issue any at all.

They could fine players over plays that were not called during the game.

Bengals Lose on Margins

The Bengals lost to the Jaguars for many reasons, but they were actually the least penalized team in this contest. They committed 11 penalties for 108 yards compared to 13 calls against the Jaguars for 125 yards.

Their losses on the margins were real, though.

They lost the turnover battle 2-0, converted the same amount of third downs but were less efficient due to an additional missed opportunity, and did not run the ball well.

The Bengals had 23 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries. The Jaguars had 111 yards on 27 attempts. Burrow attempted 53 passes, completing 39 of them for 428 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs compared to 23 attempts for Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence completed 18 passes for 227 yards and 1 touchdown.

Burrow and the Bengals will look to bounce back in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, who are winless through four weeks.