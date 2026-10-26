NFL Could Deliver Costly Discipline After Cincinnati Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 could also result in punishment for Boye Mafe.

However, there is a strong argument that Mafe should have avoided any discipline at all. The play happened during the second quarter on a third-and-1 from the Ravens 21-yard line. In trying to make a tackle on Justin Hill, Mafe was flagged for a “low block.”

That gifted the Ravens 15 yards on a play that had lost 1 yard.

The penalty is also one of the NFL’s fineable offenses, with amounts reaching as high as $12,537 for first-time offenses and $18,507 for offenses after that.

“What a horrifically bad call on Boye Mafe for low block…,” Jungle Roar Podcast host Mike Petraglia posted on X on October 25. “Zac Taylor is losing his mind – and for good reason. Mafe actually got blocked and they called Mafe for the personal foul as he was on the ground.”

The Ravens went on to kick a field on that drive, taking a 13-0 lead into halftime.

Mafe appeared to be blocked into the infraction by Ravens running back Derrick Henry, but the NFL could deem that action did not cause the penalty, per CBS Sports’ Gene Steratore.

Boye Mafe Continuing to Make Big Impact for Bengals

He finished Sunday’s tilt with 1.5 sacks and leads the team with 4.5 on the season. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called Mafe “awesome” with his impact on the quarterback.

Taylor was noticeably frustrated over the call against Mafe. For his part, Mafe praised teammate and Bengals rookie second-round pick Cashius Howell, who recorded his first career sack in the contest.

Mafe has been all that the Bengals could have hoped for.

The Bengals signed Mafe in free agency during the 2026 offseason, inking the Super Bowl champion former Seattle Seahawks to a four-year, $60 million contract.

“Mafe was a rotational piece on Seattle’s loaded Super Bowl defensive front in 2025. He played 50 percent of the defense’s snaps under coach Mike Macdonald, but he has upside in more of a full-time starter role,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote in February. “Mafe is an elite athlete with a high motor and closing speed in space. He is also disruptive against the run. He needs to refine his pass-rushing moves to take the next step in his career.”

The Bengals are tied for the league lead in sacks through “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7, with trade pickup Dexter Lawrence teaming with Mafe to turnaround the defense for Cincinnati this season.

No One Safe From NFL Review

Mafe’s infraction could get overturned, which would be good news for the Bengals, who did not have any other players fined for infractions that could incur fines.

However, that does not mean the NFL could not hand out fines for other plays or players.

The NFL issues fines at its discretion. A fine could be within the ranges listed or beyond. Moreover, the NFL often fines players for infractions that did not get called in games. Likewise, plays that were called also often avoid fines when seemingly appropriate.