Mark Schlereth Makes Bold Joe Burrow Admission After Blasting Bengals

Former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Mark Schlereth recently blasted the Cincinnati Bengals for putting too much pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow. However, after spending three hours studying the Bengals quarterback’s film, Schlereth appears to have gained a new perspective on Cincinnati’s offensive approach.

Schlereth, who previously criticized the Bengals’ inability to establish a running game, admitted that he now understands why the team relies so heavily on its superstar quarterback.

“I spent about three hours just watching Joe Burrow tape,” Schlereth said in a recent appearance on The OG Football Podcast. “And I walked out and thought to myself, I can see why they never run it.”

Schlereth went on to compare Burrow to Tom Brady before delivering an emphatic assessment of the Bengals quarterback.

“He’s just the best quarterback in football without question.”

Mark Schlereth Previously Blasted Bengals’ Handling of Joe Burrow

This is a pretty aggressive change of tune for Schlereth. Just last week, before calling the team’s game in Miami, he didn’t have much positive to say about the team.

On The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion criticized the Bengals’ tendency to abandon the running game and leave Burrow responsible for carrying the offense.

“You hang him out to dry 24/7 and say, ‘Hey, Joe, go win us a championship,'” Schlereth said. “And I don’t think that’s fair because I think it takes more than that.”

Schlereth also accused the Bengals of wasting Burrow’s career by failing to provide adequate support.

His frustration came after Cincinnati’s disappointing 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

These frustrations weren’t completely unfounded. Cincinnati struggled mightily to run the ball against Jacksonville, which contributed to a heartbreaking loss that came down to the final drive.

Still, after getting a chance to call a Bengals game and to actually study the film, Schlereth seems to have realized there’s a little more to the story.

Schlereth’s more recent comments don’t necessarily mean he’s abandoned his concerns about the Bengals’ coaching staff. However, his film study clearly gave him a greater appreciation for what makes Burrow so special.

Schlereth Compares Joe Burrow to Tom Brady After Film Study

Beyond his newfound appreciation for Cincinnati’s offensive philosophy, Schlereth was particularly impressed by Burrow’s ability to operate within the pocket.

“He’s so Brady-esque in that he’s the best scrambler in football that never leaves the pocket,” Schlereth said.

The former offensive lineman explained that Burrow consistently moves toward the line of scrimmage rather than escaping backward, allowing him to maintain his throwing mechanics even when facing pressure.

Schlereth also praised Burrow’s ability to process defensive coverages and quickly eliminate passing options.

According to Schlereth, Burrow’s 2.54-second average time to throw isn’t necessarily a product of Cincinnati relying on quick passes. Instead, the quarterback is exceptionally efficient at identifying defensive looks and progressing through his reads.

Cincinnati definitely hopes to get its running game on track and add some more balance to this offense. Even though Joe Burrow said he’d like to “throw it more” after the Jags game, he later stated that was an emotional statement after a tough loss to express his confidence in himself and the passing game.

Schlereth seems to have realized that the Bengals’ predicament is figuring out how to lean on the run while still being able to use their main weapon, Burrow’s extraordinary ability to throw the football.

The team will look to strike that balance going into their bye week, with a pivotal matchup with the Ravens on the horizon.