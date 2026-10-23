Ravens CB Makes Candid Admission on Bengals Ja’Marr Chase

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are two of the most respected players at their positions in the NFL. So, it should not be a huge surprise that the division rivals meet each other often when they square off twice per year. Humphrey admits that while facing off with the top competition is fun, he wishes he could cover other players when they face off.

“It would be cool if I didn’t match up with him much,” said Humphrey, laughing about their matchup. “He is obviously one of the best in the game.”

Marlon Humphrey Discusses Cincinnati Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

However, Humphrey also admitted that while he does not want to face Chase, the consolation prize of Tee Higgins as the Bengals’ second-best wide receiver is not easy, either.

“Tee is right up there with them in the top ten, I think, in this league,” said Humphrey on Higgins. “You know there will be plays made.”

However, Humphrey noted that the team has to focus on limiting explosive plays if they want to beat the Bengals in Week 7.

“I think the biggest thing going into the matchup is to try to win more than they win,” admitted Humphrey. “Try to limit the explosive. That’s the biggest thing in regard to those top ten, top five guys. I think it’s an all-hands-on-deck game. So we will look forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Chase noted the same for the Bengals. He made it clear that winning down the field is how the Bengals can beat the Ravens.

“Winning downfield catches, that’s the key,” added Chase.

Both Humphrey and Chase understand the game will be won by who wins more often on the downfield plays and explosive passes.

Chase and Humphrey Have History

Chase has played against the Ravens 10 times in his NFL career, with the Ravens being 6-4 against him. Chase has had quite a few good games, though. In ten games, he has 75 catches for 1,204 yards. He is averaging 7 catches for 120 yards against Baltimore.

At the same time, the Ravens have held him under 50 yards four times. When Chase explodes against the Ravens, they are massive games, though. He has two games going over 200 yards against the Ravens and one game going over 250 yards. In total, he has six games over 100 yards.

He also has three games with 10 catches or more. So, for the most part, Chase is able to get the better of the Ravens. When they hold him in check, they shut him down, though. It speaks to the big plays. If Chase can hit a few, it can change the game. If not, he might not be able to consistently beat them enough.