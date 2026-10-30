Cincinnati Bengals Get New Saquon Barkley Trade Report

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium.

While no NFL game is a sure thing, Sunday’s game is one of the more favorable matchups the Bengals have this season. With the AFC North shaping up to be a tight division race, these are the kind of games the Bengals can’t afford to lose.

Despite Super Bowl expectations heading into the season, the Bengals have had an up-and-down first six games. First, they started off 2-0 and looked like the contenders they were supposed to be. Then, they dropped the following two games, resembling the team that’s missed the postseason the past three seasons.. Their latest two games, particularly last week’s blowout against the Ravens, have once again sparked those lofty expectations.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Cincinnati could pounce, go all in and cement itself as the favorite in the division. Unfortunately, it appears that one potential target won’t be available.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Bad News on Potential Saquon Barkley Trade

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles appearing to be sellers at the trade deadline following their disappointing start to the season and Jalen Hurts’ status, a Saquon Barkley trade appears unlikely, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Breer wrote: “A Saquon Barkley trade seems less likely, especially with Barkley banged up.”

Barkley has been a popular trade target for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team has struggled to run the ball. Bengals running back Chase Brown is currently having the worst season of his career.

Previously, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr pitched the idea of Cincinnati trading for Saquon Barkley. Orr wrote: “Barkley would give Joe Burrow a dangerous checkdown weapon and what he and Brown could do on the field at the same time is force heavier personnel onto the field, which would shave off some extra help normally earmarked for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals are a middle-of-the-road run team in terms of efficiency but have the athleticism up front to block up big plays with just their front five. While it’s not the Eagles’ 2024 offensive line, it’s not the Giants’ 2023 offensive line, either. Barkley would provide pass-catching volume and a more experienced every-down back who can pass protect.”

Thoughts on Potential Saquon Barkley Trade

Regarding a potential Barkley trade, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “That said, there are issues. Barkley is electric, but he’s also been fighting injury woes this year. The trade cost would be high, too, before considering the fact he’s due $13 million in 2027 and another $17.4 million in 2028.

Barkley would bring some big hype to the Bengals. And they’ve shown a willingness to do blockbusters lately. All this also points at the fact the running back spot just isn’t getting it done in Cincinnati right now, if nothing else.”

Instead, Roling believes Cincinnati should target Titans running back Tony Pollard, who the team will be facing off against this weekend. However, Breer also reported that the Titans appear reluctant to trade Pollard as they see value in keeping the veteran around the team.