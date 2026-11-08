NFL Legend Kurt Warner Makes Strong Statement on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team in action on Sunday as they head to Madrid, Spain, for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals are chasing their fourth straight victory as they look to improve to 6-2 on the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is also attempting to continue his MVP campaign, entering the game as the NFL leader in touchdown passes with 20.

Kurt Warner Makes Strong Statement on Burrow

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner made a strong statement about Burrow, the Bengals and how far he believes they can go.

“I think he can carry them as far as they want to go,” Warner said. “I think he’s play so well, I think he’s the one who said he is the window as long as he is playing. The window to get a championship is always open and I know they’re not running the football very well… but when they went to the Super Bowl back in 21 they were 23rd in the league.

“Those two guys on the outside with the way that Joe Burrow is playing at the quarterback position. That’s what it’s all about. Do you have the ability to go score for score with any team in the AFC. I believe this team has that swing in them.”

“With [Joe Burrow] playing at this level, I believe he can take [the Bengals] to the Super Bowl again.” —@kurt13warner on how far he thinks Joe Burrow can carry the @Bengals 👀 https://t.co/Nqz0m6DM4R — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 8, 2026

Looking at Burrow’s NFL Career

The Bengals have easily had one of the best offenses in the entire NFL for years now, and it centers around the passing game.

Burrow entered Sunday completing 73.0% of his passes for 2,115 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions while maintaining a passer rating of 111.6.

In his career, after the Bengals drafted him No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2020, Burrow has appeared in 48 games and posted a career completion percentage of 68.9%, along with 22,925 passing yards, 177 touchdowns and 57 interceptions.