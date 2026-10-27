Chiefs Superfan Nick Wright Makes Bold Bengals Admission After Ravens Win

The Cincinnati Bengals made quite an impression with their comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

Even one of the Bengals’ most vocal skeptics appears to be buying into Cincinnati’s potential after the team’s dominant second-half performance.

Nick Wright, the outspoken Kansas City Chiefs supporter and co-host of FS1’s “First Things First,” offered some surprising praise for the Bengals following their 35-13 victory over Baltimore.

Wright suggested that Cincinnati has established itself as a legitimate contender in the AFC, something he believes the organization hasn’t accomplished in five years.

The comments came after Joe Burrow led the Bengals to 35 unanswered points against their AFC North rivals, turning a 13-0 halftime deficit into a comfortable victory.

For a team that has spent years trying to recapture its Super Bowl-contending form, Wright’s assessment is particularly interesting given his well-known allegiance to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Nick Wright Makes Bold Bengals Admission

Speaking on FS1’s “First Things First,” Wright offered an emphatic assessment of Cincinnati’s performance against Baltimore.

“The Bengals, to me, with that performance, announced themselves as a legitimate AFC threat for the first time in five years,” Wright said.

Wright has long been one of the most prominent supporters of Mahomes and the Chiefs in national sports media.

That allegiance has made his opinions about Cincinnati particularly interesting over the years, especially considering the rivalry that developed between the two AFC contenders.

The Bengals famously defeated Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game following the 2021 season, with Burrow leading Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades.

Kansas City got its revenge in the following season’s AFC Championship Game, defeating Cincinnati on its way to another Super Bowl title.

Since then, the Bengals have struggled to consistently reestablish themselves among the AFC’s elite teams.

However, Sunday’s performance against Baltimore provided a reminder of just how dangerous Cincinnati can be when Burrow and the offense find their rhythm.

Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Baltimore. In the second half alone, he was 16 for 18 with 249 yards and all 4 touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s defense also continued their strong play, holding Baltimore scoreless in the second half.

Are Joe Burrow & the Bengals Legitimate AFC Contenders?

Wright’s endorsement is encouraging for Cincinnati, but the Bengals still have more to prove before they can be considered one of the AFC’s top contenders.

The offense remains capable of producing explosive performances behind Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, while the defense has shown improvement through the opening six games.

However, consistency remains a concern.

Before their remarkable comeback against Baltimore, the Bengals managed just 59 yards of offense in the first half.

Cincinnati was coming off its bye week, making the slow start particularly frustrating.

One thing that feels promising is the Bengals’ leadership in 2026. Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals star WR and team captain, gave an impassioned locker room speech at halftime.

Whether that had anything to do with the Bengals’ second-half turnaround, who can say. Still, it shows that the team’s top players are speaking up and trying to effect change.

With one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing to Chase and Higgins, the Bengals will have a chance to win any game that Burrow plays in.

For the Bengals to back up Nick Wright’s comments, they will have to become more consistent and show that their second half in Baltimore is who they are moving forward.

If the Bengals can do that, there are few in the AFC who will want to play them come January.