Pat McAfee Makes Strong Joe Burrow Statement After Bengals’ Win Over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 35-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

They entered halftime trailing 13-0, with Baltimore outplaying them in nearly every facet of the game.

Yet, the Bengals flipped a switch in the second half and erupted for 35 unanswered points. Star quarterback Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive game, completing 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four scores to four different players.

Cincinnati scored five touchdowns on five drives in the second half while shutting out the Ravens.

Pat McAfee Makes Strong Statement on Burrow

During “Monday Night NFL Countdown” ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game, prominent sports personality Pat McAfee, who is in his first season with the Countdown crew, shared some strong words about Burrow.

“Let’s talk about the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joey Burrow,” McAfee said on Monday night. “He had four touchdown passes in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. Hasn’t happened since 2023. He had 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions on the road this season. Nobody else has that. This man is a stud, this man is a stallion, he had a perfect passer rating whenever the game mattered most. And then Ja’Marr Chase gave him a motivated speech at halftime and Joey Burrow said I got ya pal. 35-point swing, Cincinnati Bengals get a win and Joey Burrow might just be himmy!”

The Cincinnati Bengals get a BIG TIME win and Joe Burrow is HIM #MondayNightCountdown https://t.co/1uB1n3yHij — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 26, 2026

Burrow Moves Himself Into MVP Conversation

Through the Bengals’ first six games, Burrow has put himself firmly in the MVP conversation with his performance during the 2026 season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Burrow currently has the third-best odds to win the award, trailing only San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Following Sunday’s win, Burrow has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,653 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions.