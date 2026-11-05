Bengals Urged to Fix LB Room With $22.5M Starter

The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-2, but hanging in a tough AFC North, they are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. While running back is a position they have been linked to, another position to watch is linebacker. One of the best names to watch for at the trade deadline is Pete Werner of the New Orleans Saints, according to Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

Schatz notes that the biggest area where the Bengals could use Werner to improve is run defense.

“A 27-year-old linebacker right in his prime, Werner would help improve the Bengals’ defense up the middle,” wrote Schatz. “He’s good on blitzes and against the run. Last season, he had a 70% run stop rate — meaning that 70% of his run tackles stopped the runner short of a successful play.”

Werner signed a three-year, $22.5M extension in 2024. He is signed to the team through the 2027 season. So, the Bengals could add him for the playoff run and have him start next year before making a contract decision.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for New Orleans Saints LB Pete Werner

Werner has been with the Saints since 2021. He has 69 career starts with the Saints and 462 total tackles. However, they have both Kaden Elliss and Danny Stutsman, who have shown as capable starters next to Werner. So, the team could trade Werner, add some draft capital, and let their other two talented linebackers start next to each other.

John Sigler of Saints Wire thinks that the Saints would accept a trade for a fourth-round pick.

“That’s better than the fifth-round pick the Dallas Cowboys gave up for linebacker Dee Winters earlier this year,” wrote Sigler. “Winters, one year Werner’s junior, has appeared in the same number of games the last four years (53) but has tallied 1,011 fewer snaps with lower numbers in tackles, turnovers, and other impact plays. Werner has missed more tackles (30 to 22) and given up more passes in coverage, but he’s also seen a full season’s worth of snaps more than Winters. The Bengals are expected to double-dip in Round 3 thanks to a compensatory pick coming back for Trey Hendrickson, so they could afford to take a swing on Werner here.”

The Saints reporter is not against the idea as well due to the depth.

Bengals Have a Need at Linebacker

Cincinnati drafted Demetrius Knight in the second round and Barrett Carter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They have let them learn as they grow in the NFL, which is great for their development. However, now that the Bengals are in a playoff race, there is a question of whether the team would be better off with an upgrade at linebacker.

After allowing 36 points to the Tennessee Titans and dragging that game into overtime, the Bengals could be enticed to add some defensive help. Werner appears to be a strong fit for all sides.