Bengals Urged to Trade for 6-Time All-Pro On Trade Block

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. With the Indianapolis Colts firing their General Manager, one name who could catch the Bengals’ attention is Colts left guard Quenton Nelson.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that after firing their GM, they are likely to receive trade calls on a few big-name players, including Nelson.

“The Colts have a bunch of older vets who’d be of value to other teams, with DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson topping that list,” wrote Breer.

It had Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow of Locked On Bengals wondering who would have a bigger impact for the Bengals’ struggling run game: Taylor or Nelson.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Quenton Nelson

While running back has been tied to the Bengals the most, Liscow argues that the Bengals could see their run game improve with a better offensive line.

“What helps more, Jonathan Taylor or Quinton Nelson?” asked Liscow. “I think that is a fair debate. If you want to swing for the fences and install an All-Pro-level left guard onto this offensive line.”

Nelson is in his ninth NFL season, all coming with the Indianapolis Colts. The former number six overall pick was a first-team All-Pro during his rookie season. He wound up making the first-team All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons.

He has made three second-team All-Pro selections since then, making him a six-time All-Pro performer. Nelson has also made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

Nelson signed a four-year, $80M extension in 2022. He is in the last year of his deal, and the team has not extended him yet. So, the team adding Nelson would only take on a prorated hit of his $24M price tag this year. They would not be tied to anything beyond this year.

The Colts might see him leave in free agency this offseason anyways. With a new GM and possibly a new head coach, there is a lot of change coming. So, the Colts could get ahead of it with a trade to the Bengals.

Bengals Need Offensive Line Help

The Bengals are currently starting Dylan Fairchild at left guard. He has been fine and is only his second NFL season. So, adding Nelson would stall his development. Still, he has not been good enough for the team to not make a move.

The Bengals could also move Fairchild to right guard if they expect Nelson to be on the team beyond this season. They are currently starting Dalton Risner at right guard, and he is not a long-term answer.

So, adding Nelson and moving Fairchild to right guard could end up helping this year, but also improving two spots on the line for the next couple of seasons.

Chase Brown has proven he can be a fine running back when the line is giving him the holes. So, the Bengals could stick with Brown and add Nelson rather than making a splash at running back.