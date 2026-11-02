Bengals Handed Ashton Jeanty Take After Raiders RB’s Reduced Role

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense lacks a running game, and it showed again in the 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1. Cincinnati only recorded 75 rushing yards, and while Joe Burrow can play out of his mind, the Bengals do need some type of running game.

As a result, Christopher Kline of FanSided believes that the Bengals would be an ideal trade destination for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who might need a change of scenery.

“The Cincinnati Bengals rank 28th in rushing this season, ahead of only Green Bay and the Raiders,” Kline wrote in a Nov. 1 article. “Clearly, Las Vegas does not view Jeanty as the solution to what ails them. Cincinnati very well might.

“It’s rare for a 22-year-old with Jeanty’s talent and pedigree to even approach availability on the trade front. He could benefit from all the talent on Cincinnati’s roster.”

Moreover, Jeanty had his role reduced in the Raiders’ win over the New York Jets on Nov. 1, as he only had two carries for nine yards, with Mike Washington Jr. having the heavy workload.

Maybe not now, but at some point Las Vegas will have to decide if Jeanty is a key foundation piece for their rebuild or an expendable piece.

Cincinnati Needs a RB That Can Carry the Load

Kline does mention that the Bengals’ run blocking is an issue, which is what has plagued Jeanty during his time in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, the writer does note that Chase Brown doesn’t have the RB1 potential that Jeanty has, which could be a difference maker.

“The Bengals’ offensive line is a problem,” Kline added in his article. “One Jeanty would need to contend with. That said, Chase Brown (3.5 YPA) clearly is not built to shoulder a primary burden out of the backfield.

“Joe Burrow demands the sort of schematic attention that can open up the run game for a special running back. If Jeanty can earn a steady diet, the seas may just part. The Bengals put up points as well as any team in the NFL.”

Bengals Will Head to Spain on a Positive Note After Win

Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming off a tightly contested win over the Titans. It was an ugly performance, but Cincinnati came away with the victory to move to 5-2 and will leave the United States for their international game in Spain on a positive note.

“Yeah, that’s always the difficult part of games in this league,” Burrow said (h/t Russell Heltman of Cincinnati Bengals on SI). “It’s never going to be a perfect game, and certainly going to enjoy it today. And then we’ll come in tomorrow and learn from our mistakes and try to get better. Then get back to it, and we’ll fly to Madrid and get back to practice on Tuesday and try to get better.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals are active these next handful of days before the trade deadline to address any concerns on the team, as they are in a challenging race for the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6-2 and the Cleveland Browns at 5-3.