Bengals Stars Send Message to Kylian Mbappé Before Falcons Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, as part of the NFL’s international games. Moreover, there are a couple of Bengals stars who want this game to have a global football star in attendance to give it even more appeal.

Cincinnati and Atlanta will be playing at the Bernabéu, home of Real Madrid. As a result, both Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence II sent a message to the team’s superstar, Kylian Mbappé, as the two Bengals players would like to see the Frenchman in attendance for this game.

Higgins shared that it would be awesome to have the Real Madrid star in attendance to have him watch their game against the Falcons, given that the Bengals wideout watches the Frenchman play on a regular basis.

“It’d be dope to have him there because I watch him on TV all the time,” Higgins said (h/t Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19). “It’s so crazy, bro. We were just talking about how fast this dude is. How do you run that fast while dribbling the ball at your feet? That’s crazy. And the moves he makes are amazing. Just having that type of player at the game would be great to see us play.”

Real Madrid has a road game on Nov. 7 against Valencia, so Mbappé can be in attendance for the Bengals-Falcons game if he decides to catch the contest in person. Rauch reported on Nov. 5 that Mbappé is hoping to be present for the game at the Bernabéu. However, he added that it’s ot set in stone. Still, the Real Madrid star expressed strong interest in attending.

Dexter Lawrence II Wants to Make Good First Impression

Meanwhile, Lawrence stated that if Mbappé were to show up for the game, he wants to give the Real Madrid star and possibly everyone in Spain a good initial impression when it comes to the Bengals.

“You know, it could be somebody’s first time watching us play,” Lawrence said. “So you want to make your first impression the best one. I don’t know if it’s [Mbappé’s] first time, but it’d probably be his first time in person. So it’ll be special to go all out.”

Mike Gesicki Excited for Bengals to Play in Madrid

Meanwhile, Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki wants to give fans who attend this game a memorable matchup, as it’s likely many are experiencing their first American football game. Furthermore, it would also help Cincinnati begin building a presence in Spain if they win and put on a good show.

“It’s cool because the fans over there just want to see an exciting game, exciting plays,” Gesicki told Rauch. “So they’re cheering for whatever, which I’m going to enjoy thoroughly. I can go out and celebrate after a 6-yard catch and try to get everybody fired up. So it’s fun, man. It’s a really cool atmosphere and something that we’re all looking forward to.”

Cincinnati is in a tight race in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, so they’ll need to get a win, as a victory will likely make this trip to Madrid even more enjoyable for the team.