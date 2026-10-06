Rex Ryan Does Not Hold Back Amid Bengals’ Joe Burrow ‘Problem’

The Cincinnati Bengals have a Joe Burrow “problem.”

It is not Burrow himself, though he is not without fault in the team’s slower-than-expected start to the 2026 regular season. Instead, the Bengals’ over-reliance on the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Comeback Player of the Year.

“First Word” host James Rapien explored the idea that Burrow is a “problem” for the Bengals, and felt strongly in opposition to that growing notion among some fans.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was in agreement, particularly amid the Bengals’ injuries.

“There was an old stat I learned from Bill Parcels, one of my mentors, about runs and completions,” Ryan told the panel on “Get Up” on October 5. “If you win that battle, you’ll win, like 75% of the games, all right. Now, they can throw for a gazillion yards. But when you have no rushing attempts, you’re probably not going to win.

“This team doesn’t understand time and score of the game, all right. Anything within one possession, like a 7-point or less lead, they throw 71% of the time.”

Bengals’ Issues With Run Game Long-Standing

The Bengals’ running game has been an anchor to the Bengals’ offense under Zac Taylor, ranking no better than 23rd during his time as head coach. They peaked at 17th in rushing attempts in 2020, but they have surpassed 29th since 2024, when they ranked 24th.

The Bengals rank 31st in rushing attempts through the Sunday slate in Week 4 in 2026.

“When you run the football, you know who it benefits? Not just your offense, it benefits your defense. Your entire football team benefits from you being able to run the football. And to me, they have no priority of it. It’s almost like a coordinator saying, ‘It’s all about me. I’m gonna throw it all over the place to get a head coaching job.’ No, you should get fired. That’s what should happen.”

The Bengals’ offensive coordinator is Dan Pitcher, but Taylor is the offensive play-caller, meaning the discrepancies fall on him on a micro and macro level.

Bengals Rely Heavily on Joe Burrow

The Bengals’ rushing woes look even worse when compared to how much they have asked of Burrow since he entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Burrow ranks seventh in passing yards since the start of the 2020 season, per Stathead. He has played in at least 1 fewer games than anyone who is ahead of him on that list. Only two other players–Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence–are in the top 12 with as many or fewer games.

None of this excuses Burrow’s shortcomings along the way. Availability is the best ability, and Burrow has battled that at the game’s most important position.

This season, he has thrown 2 of his 3 interceptions (to 7 touchdowns) in the second half.

Burrow said he wants even more responsibility, but that what he has had has not translated the way that he or the Bengals surely hoped. Up next, Burrow and the Bengals will face the 0-4 Miami Dolphins, which could be a get-right game for Cincinnati.