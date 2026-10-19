Bengals Urged to Trade for $12M Pro Bowler at Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals should be looking to buy at the trade deadline. With the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at 2-4 and mired in injuries, the team could end up being sellers. One name to watch for the Bengals is cornerback Riq Woolen, according to Tyler Reed of Bengals OnSI.

Reed notes Woolen is only on a one-year deal, which could make him easy to obtain for the Bengals.

“If the Bengals are looking for secondary depth, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tariq Woolen could be an option,” wrote Reed. “The Eagles seem to be unsure what the future holds. The NFC East has looked like a train wreck, as the Eagles are 2-3 but still in second place. Woolen’s cap hit would only be $910,000 if a team were to make a trade. That could make this a high-upside situation for the Bengals.”

The question would come down to the draft cost to acquire a rental cornerback.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Riq Woolen

Woolen is a former fifth-round pick, getting drafted 153rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He came out of the gate firing and started in his rookie season. He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

However, he has not quite been able to build on those heights. He started in 15 games the next season and was a bit more shaky. Then, the team hired Mike MacDonald as their head coach.

Woolen remained a starter, but they began to platoon him at times. In 2025, he was a key piece on the Seahawks‘ run to winning a Super Bowl. At the same time, they continued to rotate him in and out, and he made a few boneheaded plays during their playoff run. So, the team did not try to retain him in free agency.

Woolen signed a one-year, $12M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The idea was to improve his stock and sign a long-term deal with another team next year. So, Woolen might want to be traded to a contender to prove himself. The Eagles do not plan to retain him and will want something in return.

Bengals Need Help at Cornerback

The Bengals’ biggest issue right now is that they have two quality cornerbacks, but their third cornerback is holding them back in a big way. D.J. Turner is a strong option on the outside. Dax Hill has versatility to play the slot and outside. Right now, he has 171 snaps in the slot and 153 on the outside.

They have tried DJ Ivey and Tacario Davis on the outside. They have also tried to play Jalen Davis in the slot. All three have failed to take advantage of the opportunity. So, the team continues to look for cornerback help.

If they traded for Woolen, he would take on the outside snaps. Then, Hill would be a full-time slot option. It would improve both spots overall.