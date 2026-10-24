Bengals Urged to Pry Disgruntled Star From Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals could use one more weapon on offense to put the unit over the top. Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is currently not happy with contract negotiations with his current team. So, the two sides make sense as potential trade partners heading into the trade deadline.

The Bengals could acquire LaPorta for a 2027 first-round pick, and it would be a good deal for both sides, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“Cincinnati makes sense as a buyer,” wrote Payton. “The Bengals have quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Chase Brown, and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their tight end room is Erick All and Mike Gesicki. It’s not horrible, but LaPorta would be a massive upgrade and could push Cincinnati into Super Bowl territory.”

Payton notes that the Lions might be more interested in adding a player in pursuit of a Super Bowl this year. However, the Lions might not be able to pass up a fair deal for LaPorta.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is in the last year of his rookie deal. Recently, the team and the star tight end broke off contract talks. LaPorta took to the Pardon My Take Podcast recently and let teams know he is ready to sign somewhere else next season.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport that we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. “And it’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

LaPorta said that if he has to sign with a new team in the offseason, he will.

“So it sucks. I’m going to continue to be a pro, and I dish a lot of that to my agent, and he handles that great. … So I’m going to continue to go do my thing and ball out. And in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

Head coach Dan Campbell answered questions about his comments, but eventually stormed out of his latest press conference. The team did not want this to become a distraction but it is starting to become one. So, trading him now makes sense.

Bengals Fit for LaPorta

The Bengals’ current tight end Mike Gesicki runs 86% of his routes from the slot. He is essentially their slot receiver. However, he averages 1.24 yards per route run for his career and 1.38 this season.

On the flip side, LaPorta averages 1.75 yards per route run for his career, and this year he is at 1.82. He only plays 38% of his snaps from the slot. So, he is a better upgrade at tight end and a better pass catcher as well. This would make sense for a team looking to make a run this year.