Bengals Send Clear Message on 1st-Rounder’s Future

The Cincinnati Bengals making defensive lineman Shemar Stewart inactive has sent off trade rumors across the NFL. Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that while the discussions are fun for fans, he likes where the team is and is not interested in making changes.

“I feel great,” said Taylor on the state of the Bengals roster. “I hate Xfthat our players have to deal with, you know, things that just get made up sometimes and they got to deal with it, but that’s just part of it. I know it’s it’s a fun conversation from people, but we really like our guys.”

This came one day after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked Stewart in the top 15 of his best players to potentially get traded at the deadline.

“Stewart is a name a few teams have had circled as a possibility for weeks, and teams predict a Day 3 pick would be the most likely value,” wrote Fowler.

However, the team has been supporting Stewart.

Cincinnati Bengals Coaches Speak Out on Shemar Stewart Trade Rumors

Defensive coordinator Al Golden echoed a similar sentiment. He is looking forward to the progress of Stewart more than the idea of trading him.

“I’m not discouraged at all in Shemar,” said Golden. “I’m really not. I think that was unfortunate. I was really hoping to see him take a big jump last week, and I have the same hope as I sit here today.”

Golden added that he feels bad for the first-round pick’s slow start.

“I’m disappointed for him,” Golden added. “This has been a hard start. I said that to you guys last week. It’s been difficult. He’s been really positive. He continues to get better, and when it’s his turn, the important thing is that he doesn’t leave the field again.”

Both Taylor and Golden acknowledged that Stewart missing time in training camp due to an injury was an issue that has led to only 17 snaps in the first six weeks.

Stewart is Off to Slow Start

Stewart told ESPN on Wednesday that he did not want to make an excuse out of missing training camp. However, he has been behind the eight ball since then.

“I’m not going to be naïve and say missing [training] camp didn’t affect me, but it definitely did,” Stewart said. “It’s a full month of work full of reps that I didn’t have. So I understand that, and I understand the hesitancy to play me.”

However, Stewart noted that he is healthy now, and it is not fun sitting on the bench, even if the Bengals are winning.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been healthy and ready to go and never played in my life,” Stewart said. “It was definitely fun seeing my [teammates] out there. But a part of me was still a little empty.”

Stewart noted the only thing he can do to respond is show himself in practice.

“I go out there in practice every day, trying to play fast, try to show that I know my assignment and know what I’m doing so I give them the confidence to play me,” Stewart said.

The Bengals face off with the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.