Bengals Former 1st-Round Pick Drawing Trade Interest

The Cincinnati Bengals are more likely to be buyers than sellers at the trade deadline. However, with former first-round pick Shemar Stewart hardly playing in his second NFL season, teams around the NFL are wondering if the Bengals will sell the former 17th overall pick, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“One surprise name a few teams are tracking is Cincinnati edge rusher Shemar Stewart,” wrote Fowler in his weekly buzz column. “The 2025 first-round pick is not a factor in the team’s rotation right now. He has played 17 defensive snaps, well behind the total for the fourth defensive end, Cedric Johnson (83). And rookie second-rounder Cashius Howell has been impressive.”

Fowler notes that the Bengals lean into drafting and developing their lineman. However, in the case of Stewart, he might be too buried, causing them to move on early.

“Cincinnati typically doesn’t move its young draft picks, but it would be surprising if the Bengals haven’t received inquiries on Stewart, whose upside remains high,” wrote Fowler.

Stewart was always projected to be a high-upside project so his lack of production is not a major shock. At the same time, the team is not seeing any progression, making it easier to decide to move on.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade Shemar Stewart

Stewart was labeled a boom-or-bust player before the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL Network before the draft. “He’s long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside. He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes. The lack of production relative to the traits is a concern; still, players who move like him are highly coveted. While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level.”

So, the Bengals knew there was a chance this would be the outcome when they drafted him so high.

He played 280 snaps, which amounted to 53.4% of the defensive snaps. However, he recorded just one sack. The Bengals signed Boye Mafe in free agency and drafted Cashius Howell in round 2, pushing him down the depth chart. Now, he has 17 snaps, which is just 8% of the defensive snaps. He is being phased out.

Bengals Must Move On From Stewart

Stewart is behind the two offseason additions as well as Myles Murphy and depth rusher Cedric Johnson. Failing to get snaps over Johnson is a clear indication that the team does not have plans to involve him in their defense.

The Bengals could try to use Stewart to add a player at a bigger position of need. Turning Stewart into a starting cornerback or safety would be a great use of resources. So, the Bengals could sell on Stewart while still being buyers.