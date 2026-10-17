Bengals Could Turn Failed 1st-Round Pick Into Starting Cornerback

The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 3-2 and firmly in the playoff mix. With Joe Burrow at quarterback, the focus at the trade deadline is helping this team get into Super Bowl contention. However, they might be able to sell Shemar Stewart while maintaining their pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy this year, according to John Sheeran of A to Z Sports.

Sheeran notes that the New York Giants have an excess of cornerbacks and could use some edge rusher depth. The Bengals need help in the slot and are not using Turner. The two could make a deal.

The Bengals send Stewart to the New York Giants in exchange for CB Dru Phillips, the Giants’ sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars), and their fourth-round pick in the 2028 draft,” wrote Sheeran.

Sheeran notes that Phillips has more NFL experience and can start right away, which helps the Bengals. However, in exchange, the Giants get a swing on a former first-round pick who is looking for a change of scenery.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade Shemar Stewart for CB Help

Getty Shemar Stewart #97 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Stewart has not been a fit for the Bengals so far. Despite being 6’6″ and 290 pounds with elite speed, it has not translated to the NFL field. He played just 280 snaps as a rookie and had 13 pressures with just one sack. His PFF grade was a disappointing 41.

Stewart has not been fully healthy this year, but the Bengals have also been moving on. He missed Week 1, and played five snaps in Week 2. Then, he missed Week 3 and had four snaps in Week 4. Now, he had eight snaps in the Bengals Week 5 win.

Cincinnati signed Boye Mafe in free agency, and he leads the team in snaps. Myles Murphy is next. The former first-round pick is starting to see things come together.

Cashius Howell is a rookie second-round pick that the team is high on. He looks good through five weeks. Then, there is Cedric Johnson. His upside is not much more than a fourth rusher, but he is quality as a fourth rusher. Meanwhile, there is not much of a role for Stewart.

New York Giants Could Trade For Shemar Stewart

The Giants lost Brian Burns for the year, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the last year of his rookie deal. Adding Stewart could give them depth to replace Burns this year then they could have a young first-round pick to replace Thibodeaux next season.

New York is rotating Greg Newsome, Deonte Banks, and rookie Colton Hood on the outside with Phillips in the slot. They could push Newsome in the slot and start the other two on the outside. Considering the slot position is the Bengals biggest weakness, adding Phillips would be a great fit.

Phillips is a three-year starter, but was not added by this regime. They might not be giving him a contract after this year. So, both sides get enough in this deal.