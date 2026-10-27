Bengals HC Sends Message to Struggling 1st-Round Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals decided to make former 17th overall pick Shemar Stewart inactive in their Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the benching, head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that it was a numbers decision and that the team still supports Stewart.

“He is doing all the right things,” said Taylor in his message to Stewart after the game. “He has been getting better every week.”

Taylor added that Stewart missed training camp and had to catch up this offseason. That is after a disappointing rookie season. However. Taylor has noted that he has progressed.

“Missed training camp for the most part,” added Taylor. “So, to get him back, and I think he has been doing a great job practicing…So I keep encouraging him because he is doing everything the right way, and he is really making the progress we’re hoping to see.”

However, Taylor noted that the Bengals had to make the decision.

Cincinnati Bengals Make Shemar Stewart Inactive in Week 7

Injuries had the team thin at other positions, according to Taylor. They had to place Andrei Iosivas, Tanner Hudson, and Jalen Hudson on the IR in recent weeks.

So, Colbie Young, Jack Endries, and Kyle Dugger were active this week after being inactive for recent weeks. Needing help at receiver, tight end, and in the secondary forced the Bengals to move a defensive lineman to inactive.

“We are just in a tough spot with our inactivites right now,” admitted Taylor. “Sometimes we are healthy. Sometimes we are beat up at a position when we need another guy up. So unfortunately we had to pull from the D-line, and it is a really deep D-line group, and it’s really difficult to choose who is going to be inactive.”

At edge rusher, Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy are their starters. Cashius Howell has turned into their impact speed rusher. Cedric Johnson is not just the Bengals’ fourth edge rusher; he is a special teams ace.

Along the interior, they rotate four to five players, and both T.J. Slaton and Kris Jenkins have bigger special teams roles than Stewart. It is hard to find where Stewart fits in other than as a developing player.

Bengals Have to Find a Role for Stewart

Taylor added that this is not the plan for the struggling first-round pick moving forward.

“I don’t want to do that every week, but we are going to have to be creative with who we pull from,” admitted Taylor.

So, it does sound like there is a chance that the team has to make Stewart inactive again next week. They lost tight end Erick All in the game, so they will not be getting that roster spot back.

This is only going to spark more trade talk for Stewart, who has all of the physical traits needed, but has yet to record a sack in the NFL. After 280 snaps as a rookie, Stewart has just 17 snaps in three games this year. He has not had any significant role.