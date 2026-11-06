Bengals’ Ted Karras Issues Message to Sean McVay After Brutal Rams Jab

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras has a message for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after taking a shot at the team’s disastrous trip to Australia earlier this season.

The Bengals are preparing for their own international matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, on November 8. While discussing the team’s travel plans earlier this week, Karras couldn’t resist making a joke at the Rams’ expense.

However, the Bengals captain appeared eager to clear the air when he spoke to reporters on Thursday, November 5.

As documented by Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson, Karras opened his press conference by saying:

“I’m going to start us off real quick. I have the utmost respect for the Los Angeles Rams and Coach (Sean) McVay.”

Karras also mentioned his relationship with Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who was his quarterback in college at Illinois.

He then joked that appearing in national headlines twice in the same week was more attention than he wanted as an offensive lineman, suggesting he would keep more of his personality within the locker room moving forward.

Ted Karras’ Original Rams Comments Sparked Attention

Karras’ remarks stemmed from a Monday, November 2, press conference in which the veteran center discussed his excitement about the Bengals’ upcoming trip to Spain.

Cincinnati is approaching the international matchup differently from the Rams, who traveled to Melbourne, Australia, for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking to Hobson earlier in the week, Karras joked about how unpleasant it would be to endure a lengthy flight overseas only to suffer an embarrassing defeat.

The comment was an unmistakable reference to Los Angeles’ 27-7 loss to San Francisco on September 10.

The Rams arrived in Australia less than two days before kickoff, while the 49ers had traveled to Melbourne approximately a week earlier to acclimate.

That contrast attracted considerable attention following the game, particularly after San Francisco dominated its NFC West rival in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Karras is making sure to clear the air on his comments prior to the Bengals’ pivotal international matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bengals Taking Different Approach to Madrid Game

The Bengals are hoping their trip to Spain produces a significantly better result than the Rams’ visit to Australia.

Cincinnati enters the matchup against Atlanta following a 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans, putting the team at 5-2.

Head coach Zac Taylor organized the team’s itinerary to allow for several days of preparation in Madrid.

The Bengals departed Tuesday night and arrived Wednesday morning, giving players time to adjust before returning to practice Thursday.

Taylor has emphasized maintaining a relatively normal weekly schedule despite the six-hour time difference between Cincinnati and Madrid.

Karras, meanwhile, has embraced the opportunity to experience another country alongside his teammates and family.

The veteran center previously explained that he generally hasn’t experienced significant jet lag when traveling to Europe, expressing confidence that the Bengals would be prepared for Sunday’s contest.

Cincinnati will face the Falcons at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the iconic home of Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid.

For Karras, the objective is straightforward: enjoy the experience without repeating the Rams’ disappointing result.

And after his comments about McVay attracted national attention, the Bengals captain might be a little more careful with his next joke.