Bengals Announce Brutal Tee Higgins Injury After Loss vs. Jaguars

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 2-2 as they lost 22-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Perhaps worse than the loss against a tough team was that Cincinnati’s star wide receiver duo suffered injuries during the game. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase left in the first half with a concussion and did not return. That resulted in a big game from Tee Higgins, who led the team with 157 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

Unfortunately, the team announced that the star wide receiver will miss considerable time after an injury late in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Tee Higgins Injury

ESPN’s Ben Baby posted on X: “Bengals WR Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury late in the loss to JAX. Tried to give it a go late but couldn’t.”

Regarding the severity of the injury, Jeff Mueller posted on X: “Groin strain for Tee Higgins.

Depending on severity, could be 2-3 weeks missed. Tough to play through them for WRs”

Despite the injury, Higgins tried to return to the game late in the contest. Head coach Zac Taylor said after the game, “He saw the bind we were in and tried to help us.” Unfortunately, Higgins was only able to participate on one play due to the severity of his injury.

Cincinnati had a chance to take the lead late in the contest, but the Bengals offense turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a a fourth-and-10 at the Jacksonville 21.

Regarding the loss, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling said the team had no excuses, as he wrote: “Every team deals with injuries. Yes, the Bengals would have loved to have Bryan Cook at safety and to not lose Chase. But this was a perfectly winnable game with big mistakes from the expected places, and the not-so-expected places.”

Cincinnati Bengals Injuries

Meanwhile, Bengals on SI’s James Rapien wrote of Chase’s injury: “Ja’Marr Chase caught three passes for 27 yards before being knocked out of the game by Ventrell Miller. The Jaguars linebacker hit Chase with Jarrian Jones already making the tackle. Jones grabbed Chase’s facemask and was twisting him down. Miller came in late and delivered the hit on Chase.

Chase was officially declared out with a concussion at the start of the third quarter.”

Cincinnati was dealt a tough hand prior to the game as they announced some unfortunate injury news. The team played without safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger, who were both ruled out after injuries during their team’s Week 3 game.

Rapien added of the team’s performance on defense: “Overall, they held up well enough, but couldn’t get off the field late in the game to give Burrow and the offense a chance at the win. They did hold up following Burrow’s ugly fourth quarter interception and got the ball back to the offense with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Missed tackles are still a major issue for this defense. Jordan Battle led the way in that department, which included a missed open field tackle on 3rd-and-18 early in the first quarter.”