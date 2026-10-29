Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sees Bengals Land Superstar Saquon Barkley

This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals showed they were heavily invested in ending their three-year postseason drought. They did so by being aggressive in adding players via free agency and the trade market.

In free agency, the Bengals signed starters Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook to contracts that could be worth over $120 million combined. Meanwhile, the team’s most aggressive move was trading its first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

With the team at 4-2 and in the middle of a tightly contested AFC North division, the Bengals have once again been linked to a trade with an NFC East team.

Cincinnati Bengals Predicted to Trade for Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr included the Cincinnati Bengals trading for Eagles All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley among trades he’d like to see at the deadline.

Orr wrote: “Stick with me here. The other day I was watching Drake London essentially being used as an H-back in the Falcons’ offense. That look made me think back to a conversation I had with folks at Army, who are used to playing with chronically undersized talent and believe it’s less about burying someone with a block and more about simply redirecting someone in your path. Combine that with what coaches believe will be a continuous rise in the usage of 21-personnel, or two-back offenses.

What if Barkley and Chase Brown could play together. Barkley would give Joe Burrow a dangerous checkdown weapon and what he and Brown could do on the field at the same time is force heavier personnel onto the field, which would shave off some extra help normally earmarked for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. We’re still waiting to see what comes of the great promise of a truly versatile, two-headed Bengals offense.

The Bengals are a middle-of-the-road run team in terms of efficiency but have the athleticism up front to block up big plays with just their front five. While it’s not the Eagles’ 2024 offensive line, it’s not the Giants’ 2023 offensive line, either. Barkley would provide pass-catching volume and a more experienced every-down back who can pass protect. Brown has been asked to protect the passer at about 25% of the volume Barkley has over the years, and while much of the focus has been Barkley’s poor pass protection of late, he can be an able pass protector and was during the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl season.”

Reaction to Proposed Trade

Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman is among those who believe Cincinnati should target Barkley, as he wrote: “Cincinnati sports the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL and has to beef up this lone weakness on the offense. Barkley could bring an explosive rushing factor that no one else on the roster has. He’s posted career-highs of 5.7 yards per carry and 3.81 average yards after contact this season.

Compare that latter number to Chase Brown’s 2.54 mark so far, and you get a huge upgrade. Cincinnati should package together its projected third-round 2027 compensation pick with another asset and make the Eagles say no.”

Barkley is only two years removed from rushing for over 2,000 yards and earning first-team All-Pro honors.