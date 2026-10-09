Bengals Urged to Trade for Former Pro Bowler at Position of Need

Coming into the season, expectations were through the roof for the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s put a lot of pressure on the coaching staff and made their 2-2 start a major concern.

One problem that the Bengals have run into is the running back position. Depth is weak, and the performance from that unit hasn’t been as strong as anyone had hoped.

It’s with that in mind that Chris Roling of USA Today suggested that the Bengals make a trade to boost the running game. In particular, with the Tennessee Titans for Tony Pollard, who previously made a Pro Bowl while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Getting a veteran running back in the door who can join the rotation right away just makes sense,” Roling wrote. “Pollard averages 4.6 yards per carry for his career, dating back to 2019. The cost wouldn’t be that steep, either.”

In the NFL since 2019, Pollard has been a consistently good running back during his career. That includes rushing for at least 1,000 yards in his last four seasons.

This year, he has 221 rushing yards and 1 touchdown in four games. That’s about 4.1 yards per carry, making him a very effective running back. On top of that, with the Titans struggling once again, ESPN‘s Dan Graziano believes he’ll be on the trade market.

“Running back is a position where teams endure significant attrition throughout the season, and Pollard is a veteran who could help fill a hole with a contender if the Titans fall out of contention as many expect,” Graziano wrote. “If he’s healthy and not in Tennessee’s long-term plans beyond this season, Pollard is the kind of player who could be on the move.”

Running Back Depth is a Concern for the Cincinnati Bengals

Coming into the season, the hope was that the Bengals would be able to rely on Chase Brown as their top running back. Behind him, there were a few options that would hopefully grow into the backup role. None of that has really happened yet, though.

Brown has 207 rushing yards this season. That’s on 3.6 yards per carry. Only one other running back, Samaje Perine, has had significant playing time. He only has 42 rushing yards on the season.

“The Bengals don’t have the bodies to endure it. Chase Brown is going to wear down over the course of the season and Samaje Perine has looked even worse so far. Tahj Brooks isn’t ready and Kendall Milton and Kentrel Bullock are mere practice squad players.” Roling wrote.

As a team, the Bengals are averaging just 74.3 yards per game on the ground. That’s 31st in the NFL, and it’s a major reason why Cincinnati hasn’t hit the ground running through four weeks.

With injuries to the wide receivers adding up, not having a running game that the Bengals can rely on is only going to hurt worse. So, finding a solution, like trading for Pollard, needs to happen sooner than later.

What’s Next for the Bengals?

At 2-2, the Bengals are both sitting in a tie for last in the AFC North and only one game out of the two teams tied for first place. In other words, it’s still early, and the Bengals are far from out of contention.

Still, it’s important to avoid slipping in the standings any further. After all, in a competitive division, falling too far behind too many teams would be a lot to overcome. If they can’t do that, then the Bengals are going to run the risk of missing out on the playoffs entirely.

The Bengals have a chance to figure things out on Sunday against a struggling Miami Dolphins team. After that, it’s back to AFC North play when they go on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens in a major test.