Bengals Urged to Trade for 19-Sack Defender

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. One name that is emerging as a strong fit for the team is Yaya Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jake Liscow of Locked on Bengals.

Liscow notes that Diaby is young and has production that would make him a great fit.

“Yaya Diaby is in the last year of his rookie deal,” said Liscow. “And I think he would represent an upgrade for the Bengals at starting edge across from Boy Mafe right now.”

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Later in the episode, Liscow doubled down by saying that the only player he would like the Bengals to trade for more than Diaby is All-Pro safety Derwin James.

“I would say Yaya Diaby because you could extend him and make him a part of your d-line of the future,” said Liscow on why he is so high on the Bengals adding Diaby. “I think that would be one of the more expensive options on the list, especially when you factor in the extension required there. But pairing him with Dexter Lawrence and with Boy Mafe gives you three really good players on that defensive line to build around.”

Right now, the current ask for Diaby could be a fourth-round pick. Based on how Liscow views Diaby, that might be a fair price.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Yaya Diaby

Last week Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report noted that Diaby is one of the most valuable Bucs that is on the trade market. However, he felt that the Bucs would not be interested in giving him the payday that his position and production warrant.

“Diaby probably has the most trade value, but he’s mired in a disappointing, unproductive contract year, which has lowered his value,” wrote Reynolds. “The Bucs probably don’t want to pay between $20 million – $25 million for a run-stuffing edge defender who doesn’t get to the quarterback enough to warrant a massive payday.”

The Bengals have the cap space and have been looking to pay an edge rusher to complete their defense. They are wondering if that player is on the Bengals right now. This is why Diaby would be a good fit.

Bucs Could Trade Diaby to Bengals

Diaby is currently in his fourth year in the NFL. He has 19 sacks in his NFL career, but none so far this year. He also has 172 pressures through four seasons, including 10 this season. He would likely be replacing Myles Murphy.

Murphy is also in his fourth NFL season. Despite being drafted higher, he is not as productive. Murphy has ten career sacks and 89 pressures. Diaby has almost double his production through his career. Murphy is more productive this year, but that speaks to how dire the situation is in Tampa Bay.

If Diaby had the chances that Murphy is being presented with, he would have even more production. The Bengals could trade for Diaby and see for themselves who the better player is. Then, they can pay the one they like and let the other walk.

Adding depth, pushing Murphy, and adding a future lineman would be a smart trade.