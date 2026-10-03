Bengals Add Former Rams Find, Fellow Defensive Back for Jaguars Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are tweaking their roster for game day against the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning to Russ Yeast and Bralyn Lux.

“The Bengals today elevated CB Bralyn Lux and S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Jacksonville,” Bengals Communications announced in the official release on the transaction via team website on October 3, ahead of their official post on X a bit later.

“Lux and Yeast both are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.”

Both players should be familiar to Bengals fans.

Bengals Tap Russ Yeast, Bralyn Lux Amid Injury Woes

Yeast is the most experienced of the two, with 36 regular-season appearances under his belt, including 10 starts. This is Yeast’s second season with the Bengals, though he has yet to see the field in a regular-season game for Cincinnati.

He has 82 total tackles so far in his career, which began as an undrafted free agent with the Las Angeles Rams and includes stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

The move comes amid significant injury concerns for the Bengals.

“To explain the #Bengals injury situation, here’s what’s going on,” the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported on X on September 30. “Jalen Davis (slot CB) is on IR. His backup, Ja’Sir Taylor is also on IR.

“Dax Hill moves inside to play slot CB, leaving outside CB open between DJ Ivey and Tacario Davis.”

That does not count the injury woes the Bengals are experiencing at wide receiver.

In Week 4, the Bengals face a Jaguars team that is 2-1 and has a former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback like they do with Joe Burrow in Trevor Lawrence. That is not exactly the matchup you want to draw with a banged-up secondary.