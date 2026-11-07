Bengals Coach Reveals New Plans for Trade Candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals are a lot thinner at edge rusher than they were two weeks ago when they made former first-round pick Shemar Stewart inactive. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that now the team is going to need to call on his number. They are still high on him despite benching him two weeks ago, and they need him for a big role in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Well, I’ve seen a lot of positive from Shemar,” admitted Taylor on Friday. “The good part for our team is we have a really deep defensive line group, and that hasn’t been about what Shemar’s been doing, right or wrong. It’s been that we’ve had a really strong group, but now he’s going to get more of an opportunity with Cashius being out, and so he’s prepared himself for this moment.”

When the Bengals made Stewart inactive, Taylor made it clear that it was about his progress. The team was thin at other positions and had to sit him for the week. Now, they are thin at his position, and it’s his time to get called up.

Cincinnati Bengals Calling on Shemar Stewart in Week 9

Taylor noted that despite Stewart only playing 23 snaps this season, the team is still high on the talent.

“I’m really excited to see him get that opportunity,” added Taylor. “He’s approached it the right way. He’s had a really good mindset throughout this season. He missed a lot of training camp. That was as big as anything. That was an issue. So I’m excited to watch Shemar going forward. He’s done everything the right way, and we’re going for him.”

Stewart did not record a sack in his rookie season on 280 total snaps and 181 pass rush snaps. The Bengals went out of their way to add competition this offseason, which put the pressure on Stewart.

Bengals Have Confidence in Stewart

The Bengals signed Boye Mafe, who is starting for the team, and they drafted Cashius Howell in the second round. Howell was playing over Stewart, but now that Howell is hurt, the team needs more from the first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cedric Johnson was playing ahead of Stewart as well, but that was mostly due to special teams value. Still, Johnson is not healthy and is deemed a game-time decision as well.

So, the Bengals will be down two of the names that were causing Stewart to be inactive. Not only will Stewart see the field in Week 9, but he could also be called on for a notable role.

That should end all trade deadline speculation for the time being. The Bengals play in Madrid on Sunday, and the trade deadline is November 10.