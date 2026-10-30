Browns ‘Checking Out’ 2 Additions at NFL Trade Deadline: Report

The Cleveland Browns have probably been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season–pleasant surprise, at least–with the 5-2 start to the year, the thrilling fourth-quarter endings in all five wins and the remarkable and energetic turnaround led by first-time head coach Todd Monken. That puts the Browns into some unfamiliar territory as October winds to a close and we prepare for the meat of the schedule in November–and the NFL trade deadline.

This is a time when, traditionally, the Browns sell off small spare parts and accumulate draft capital, which is no small feat–Andrew Berry and the Browns front office has been on a heater with draft picks in the past two years, and even some seemingly insignificant midround pick can turn into, say, Dylan Sampson. But given their record and their tenuous hold on first place in the AFC North, the Browns could find themselves reversing course and being buyers at the league’s deadline.

Browns Seek TE, Edge at NFL Trade Deadline

That’s the way veteran insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting it. As he wrote in his column this week, when rattling off potential deadline buyers: “The Browns, suddenly thrust into the ‘buyer’ category, are checking out options for another designated pass-rusher and a blocking tight end.”

Those have, indeed, been weak spots for the Browns going back to training camp. The start of the season has shown some better depth than expected for this team–in the secondary, on the defensive interior–but the Browns still need a solid tight end to be a sort of counterpoint to playmaker Harold Fannin, and another pass-rusher to bolster that room.

As things stand, the Browns have only Blake Whiteheart as the backup tight end, with Carsen Ryan moving to the practice squad. They could afford to give up one of their 11 picks in the draft at the NFL trade deadline to add one.

They have options at edge rusher, but only Sam Williams and Derek Barnett are listed behind starters Jared Verse and Isaiah McGuire. The Browns need at least one more body in that group, preferably someone with experience sacking the quarterback. Only 4.0 of the Browns’ 20 sacks have come from the edge rushers.