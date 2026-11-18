Deshaun Watson has seven regular-season games left to make his case for another contract with the Cleveland Browns. He’s not looking beyond that for now.

Watson said he’s leaving the negotiations and talk about his future to David Mulugheta, the super-agent who got every dollar of his first deal with Cleveland guaranteed.

“That’s all David Mulugheta. I don’t even worry about that. My future — what that holds — is all in God’s hands,” Watson said. “Right now it’s about playing good football, winning games, enjoying this moment because it can all be taken away. Right now I’m focusing on today, this bye week and finishing out the season strong.

“I want to continue to build on the legacy I’m building. Ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy and Dee (Haslam), it’s up to (Andrew Berry), it’s up to coach Monken and the city. At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games and let them figure out what they want to do for the future.”

Cleveland sent Houston three first-round picks as part of the 2022 trade for Watson, then signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract. He played just 19 games over the first four years of that deal.

He’s due to become a free agent in March unless the Browns sign him to an extension.

Deshaun Watson’s Fourth-Quarter Drives Put an Extension in Play

The Browns are 6-4 at the bye, and Watson has led the winning drive in the fourth quarter of all six victories. Against his former team Sunday, he had to bring Cleveland back — twice.

After Houston scored the first 17 points, Watson helped cut the deficit to 17-10 by hitting Jerry Jeudy for 65 yards and running it in himself in the red zone. Cleveland eventually took the lead and lost it again.

Trailing 24-20 with 1:11 left, Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to the Houston 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap with 53 seconds left in a 27-24 Browns win.

Watson has thrown for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts. His 312 yards against Houston marked his third straight start over 300, though he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in any of those games.

On Monday, head coach Todd Monken was asked whether he and general manager Andrew Berry had discussed keeping Watson beyond this season.

“We have not,” Monken said.

Asked whether the bye week was a good time to start, Monken — much like Watson — pointed back to Berry in his follow-up answer.

“That’s a question really for Andrew, but we have not had discussions about really most of our roster,” Monken said. “We have not had discussions about moving forward.”

What a Bridge Deal for Watson Could Cost the Browns

Watson’s heroics are hard to ignore, but the Browns have options when it comes to their future at the position thanks to their draft capital. If they keep Watson, he could be a capable veteran bridge option.

Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti proposed a two-year, $36 million extension with $18 million guaranteed at signing. Under his proposal, the second $18 million would become guaranteed on the third day of the 2028 league year. Cleveland could move on before then if a younger quarterback had earned the job.

Berry holds two first-round picks in 2027, including the Rams’ pick from the Myles Garrett trade. Bringing Watson back would give a rookie time to learn Monken’s offense before making his first start.

The Browns also have younger options to consider. Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his lone start this season — an overtime loss to New Orleans while Watson was out.

If Berry re-signs Watson and drafts a quarterback in the first round, he’ll also have to decide where Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green fit.