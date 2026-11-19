There are two ways to look at the Cleveland Browns. One is to suppose that they just have a knack for starting slow and finishing strong, that quarterback Deshaun Watson has the ability to feel out a game and play his best in the third and especially the fourth quarters. They’ve have all six of their wins come by late-game comebacks this season, and while that can be seen as luck in some cases, doing it six times in 10 games means there is something more afoot, that the Browns are simply a good clutch team and that will continue to show through the rest of the season.

The other way to view them is less fun but still a valid perspective. They’ve been lucky. Their point differential just now is minus-32, and it is wild that a team two games over .500 can sport that kind of number. They are the second-most penalized team in the league, they have a running game that has been non-existent and an offensive line that, 10 games in, still struggles with cohesion. But somehow, they manage to rope their opponents into making more mistakes, and have gotten favorable bounces that have led to the six wins.

Again, that is not a fun perspective, but it is a real one. In looking at the Browns, in fact, Hall of Fame and Super Bowl champ quarterback Kurt Warner noted that yes, Cleveland will make the playoffs. But they will do so by default–as Homer Simpson once noted, the “two sweetest words in the English language.”

Said Warner: “They’ve been fortunate that they have pulled some out or that other teams have struggled in those stretches, but I just don’t think this is a really good football team. So, they’ve got to eliminate those mistakes, in my opinion, if they are going to make any noise. Does that mean they won’t make the playoffs? Absolutely not. I mentioned by default, and that does not mean that the Browns are not that good, it is more by default with the other teams because all the other teams are falling by the wayside.”

That’s certainly been true. If the Bengals hold onto the lead in the AFC North, the Broncos/Chiefs (whoever does not win the West) and Steelers are in very good position to be the No. 5 and 6 seeds. The Browns are 6-4 and in seventh position now. The only other contenders for the spot are the 5-5 Patriots, without Drake Maye perhaps for the season, the 4-6 Raiders with Fernando Mendoza taking over and the 4-6 Ravens without Lamar Jackson.

Said Warner: “Nobody has shown that they can make a run, so I do believe the Browns will be in the playoffs, but they just need to be more consistent on offense if, to me, they are going to win a game and more on in the playoffs.”