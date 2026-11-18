Mike Tomlin opened the season by declaring “the Browns is the Browns” following a blowout loss. Six wins later, the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach can admit he was wrong.

After Cleveland erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24 on Sunday, Monken was asked what it meant to reach the bye week at 6-4. One phrase caught Tomlin’s ear on NBC’s “Football Night in America.”

“When we get down, they don’t blink,” Monken said.

Tomlin picked it up from there.

“You tell ‘em, coach. They cut their eyelids off. They’re a bunch of non-blinkers. I love this developing relationship I got with Coach Monken, man,” Tomlin said. “All jokes aside, though, he’s got his team drinking the Kool-Aid, man. They fight, and they fight for 60 minutes. No doubt.”

Tomlin used a similar line about his own players back in 2023. Now he’s using it to describe a division rival — a sign of the progress Monken and the Browns have made as they seek to be true contenders.

Todd Monken Answered Mike Tomlin After His First Browns Win

Tomlin borrowed from former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after Jacksonville handed Cleveland a 34-10 loss in Monken’s debut. Smith-Schuster had delivered his “Browns is the Browns” line before the January 2021 playoff game that Cleveland ended up winning 48-37 in Pittsburgh.

Monken’s squad got their chance to answer a week later. Cleveland trailed Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-6 in the third quarter. Deshaun Watson put the Browns ahead with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blake Whiteheart, then a lightning delay left them waiting more than two hours to finish off a 23-19 win.

“Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that! The guys took that to heart,” Monken said after his first win. It has since become a rallying cry for the team.

Tomlin took a little credit for the assist when NBC relayed Monken’s message.

“I’m glad that I can still motivate although I’m not coaching anymore,” Tomlin said. “It’s good to be heard. … You’re welcome.”

Deshaun Watson, Browns Keep Coming Through Late

The Browns have won six games by a combined 19 points. Five of those wins came by exactly three, and Watson led the winning drive in the fourth quarter of all six. He threw for 312 yards in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Houston, topping 300 for the third straight start.

Cleveland’s defense gave Watson his last shot against the Texans. Houston scored on its first three possessions to go up 17-0, then went three-and-out on six of its final eight drives. The Browns rallied to take a 20-17 lead, fell behind 24-20 and forced a punt that gave the offense the ball at Houston’s 49 with 1:40 left.

Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. over the middle to set up the Browns’ scoring opportunity. The angry-running Fannin dragged tacklers to the 5 for a 30-yard gain. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap with 53 seconds left.

Tomlin will get another look at his old AFC North rival after Cleveland’s bye. The NFL moved the Browns’ Nov. 29 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” giving the former Steelers coach a chance to further weigh in on Monken’s team.