Deshaun Watson has the Cleveland Browns in the playoff hunt, but many NFL executives don’t see a reality where he remains with the team beyond this season.

NFL insider Charles Robinson asked a handful of executives about Watson for NFL Blue Book after the embattled Browns quarterback led his sixth fourth-quarter winning drive of the season.

“I don’t think he has much leverage at all,” one longtime executive told Robinson. “I don’t see anyone lining up to pay him. I just don’t see an upside to his situation. … The only decision is to let it play out until you can get out with sensibility. Get out ASAP. [You] can sign him back cheap if you can get out at the right price [with a post-June 1 release designation]. The market will be minimal at best.”

While Watson has the Browns winning, his entire body of work as the starter has not been great. Some evaluators still grade Watson as an average starter at best, Robinson reported.

Robinson also reported that teams would have to weigh the backlash they could face from fans over the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson. He has denied wrongdoing, but the NFL suspended him for 11 games in 2022 for violating its personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson’s Late-Game Play Has Won Over Some in Cleveland

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot made the case for bringing Watson back even if the Browns use one of their two first-round picks on a quarterback. That would give a rookie time to develop and let head coach Todd Monken open 2027 with a bridge veteran who already knows his offense.

Sunday’s 27-24 win over Houston showed why that idea has some appeal. With Cleveland down four in the final two minutes, Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to the Texans’ 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap, sending the Browns into their bye at 6-4.

Watson has topped 300 passing yards in three straight starts, his first such stretch since 2020 — back when he was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Texans. However, he also went all three games without a touchdown pass. Through nine starts, he has thrown for 2,118 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating.

Why the Browns Face a March Deadline on Watson

Cleveland guaranteed Watson $230 million over five years when it acquired him in 2022. The Browns have restructured that deal several times, converting salary into bonuses so they could spread the cap charges across future seasons. Those charges stay on Cleveland’s books even if Watson signs elsewhere.

Under his current deal, Watson’s $200 million salary for 2029 becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2027 league year. It’s a poison pill of sorts. That puts pressure on general manager Andrew Berry to release Watson or negotiate new terms to avoid the guarantee.

A release would saddle Cleveland with roughly $86.2 million in dead money. With a post-June 1 designation, the Browns could release him in March and split that charge over two seasons.

Monken said Monday that he and Berry had yet to discuss Watson’s future. Watson said Wednesday he’s leaving negotiations to his agent.

“I want to continue to build on the legacy I’m building. Ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy and Dee (Haslam), it’s up to (Andrew Berry), it’s up to coach Monken and the city,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games and let them figure out what they want to do for the future.”

Watson will get a prime-time spotlight to make his case for a future in Cleveland when the Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29. The NFL flexed the matchup to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this week.