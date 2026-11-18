The Cleveland Browns are battling for a playoff spot but could still move on from Deshaun Watson.

Watson won the Browns starting quarterback job, and he’s performed well, as he’s helped Cleveland get into the playoff mix.

The Browns are coming off a thrilling comeback win over the Houston Texans and are on their bye week.

Cleveland Browns Mocked to Select LaNorris Sellers

Cleveland has two first-round picks and could use one of them to find their franchise quarterback.

The Browns are a young team, but they still need to find their franchise quarterback, which they could do this offseason. Although Watson has played well, he’s a pending free agent, so his future is up in the air.

With that, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid has the Browns selecting LaNorris Sellers out of South Carolina to be the franchise quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson has seen a slight resurgence this season. But the plan all along has been for the Browns to draft a younger quarterback to be the long-term answer,” Reid wrote. “Sellers is a bit of a wild card, as he was getting first-round hype entering the 2025 campaign before struggling during the season. He has rallied this season as an explosive, dual-threat QB with A-level attributes and has made strides as a passer, particularly since midseason.

“Sellers is still a bit polarizing for NFL scouts, who have expressed a wide range of outcomes on where they think he’ll be drafted, but the league values his athletic tools. I could see a team such as the Browns, who have two first-round picks, taking a chance on him at this point of Round 1.”

Sellers is a dual-threat quarterback who has a good arm and can also extend plays with his legs. He’s in his third year as South Carolina’s starter and has boosted his draft stock. He’s thrown for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season, while also rushing for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Cleveland Has Decision to Make on Deshaun Watson

Although Cleveland is mocked to select a quarterback, they still could bring back Watson.

Watson is a pending free agent, and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot believes the team could bring him back.

“Things have been so good with Watson this season, the Browns should re-sign him after the season,” Cabot said. “They’ve been criss-crossing the country watching college quarterbacks all season. And will likely draft one in the first round with one or both of their first-round picks. But the Browns should bring back Watson to build on what he’s accomplished this season, and to hit the ground running in 2027.”

Even if the Browns re-sign Watson, that doesn’t rule out the team selecting a quarterback.