Browns Get $50 Million Reality Check on Deshaun Watson Future

Here’s the problem for the Cleveland Browns: The Deshaun Watson story here in 2026 has been a positive one, one that not only has seen the player carve out a bit of redemption, but also has given some weight to the notion that, had Watson been healthy and more engaged throughout his tenure in Cleveland, trading for him might well have been the right move, after all. Now, that might be a stretch, given Watson’s ugly personal history, but the Browns are 5-2 with the top spot in the AFC North (for now, at least), and that’s exactly what the vision was when the Cleveland brain trust went all-in on him back in 2022. Now, though, if the Browns want to keep things going with Watson on any level, it might get pricey.

Like $50 million per year kind of pricey. Swallow hard on that one, Browns backers.

Browns Getting Better Play From Deshaun Watson

In Sunday’s win against the Titans, Watson did something he has not really done yet this season–he played well and led the Browns to a win. He did not struggle for 45 minutes and just come up with some good fourth-quarter drives. Watson played well start to finish and tallied 308 yards passing with a rushing touchdown. He was a leader. He was a very good quarterback. It’s the first time this season he has done that.

And now, the Browns might need to reckon with the reality of that. Watson may no longer just be a placeholder. He might be a very good quarterback, which means he would have to be paid like a very good quarterback. They make around $50 million per year.

$50 Million Going Rate for Deshaun Watson?

When that was put to 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland talker Ken Carman, he bristled at the thought, citing the fact that browns have already pushed so much of Watson’s money ahead. Said Carman: “You’re not going to pay him another $46 million playing like this. We’re still in quote-unquote cap hell.”

IF Deshaun Watson keeps playing like this and #Browns keep winning, he will get a raise and be north of $50 million/year. That’s the market rate for QBs now https://t.co/N9iW0JoYax— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 26, 2026

That’s true. But if the Browns want to keep Watson next season–if he keeps playing as is, it will get expected. As 92.3’s Daryl Ruiter wrote on Twitter/X: “IF Deshaun Watson keeps playing like this and #Browns keep winning, he will get a raise and be north of $50 million/year. That’s the market rate for QBs now.”

Browns Could Be in Tough Spot

The “if” there carries a lot of weight–we’re through seven games of the season, and it’s hard to imagine Watson and the Browns continuing at their current pace, especially with the rest of the division–the Bengals are 4-2 with two straight wins, the Steelers are 5-2 and the Ravens will get Lamar Jackson back–pulling itself together.

But if they do, then it’s worth noting that 13 quarterbacks are at $50 million per year, per Over The Cap. Watson is No. 14 at $46 million, and Daniel Jones of the Colts is at $44 million per year for two years. If Watson gets the Browns to, say, 10 wins and the playoffs, he could well be in the market for a raise on the $46 million average he currently has.

Scary thought for Browns fans, who might have gotten used to the notion of keeping Watson on a short, bridge-type of deal while picking a rookie quarterback in 2027. That’s a nice thought. But at the current pace, it would not happen.