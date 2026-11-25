The Cleveland Browns were the last team Aaron Rodgers beat as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, he made it clear he intends to leave it that way.

“I didn’t see this happening and I didn’t want it to end like this At this point I’m not going back to Pittsburgh and that ship has definitely sailed,” Rodgers said on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” about playing for Pittsburgh again.

The Steelers had announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start Friday against the Denver Broncos and Rodgers would be inactive. A day later, the four-time MVP said he’s ready to walk away from a 6-4 team tied with Cleveland in the standings.

“I don’t care about making any more money. I’m standing on the truth. It’s not emotional for me anymore,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he had asked Mike McCarthy to give up play-calling. He said his head coach didn’t know the offense and had fallen asleep and snored in meetings. Rodgers also said McCarthy broke a huddle last week with a “1-2-3 Packers” call. McCarthy last coached in Green Bay back in 2018.

Even after the conversation with McCarthy, the decision to bench him caught Rodgers off guard. He said he heard about it from his tight end.

“I found out I was going to be inactive last night on a phone call with Pat Freiermuth,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Browns Saw the Trouble Between Rodgers and McCarthy Firsthand

Browns fans saw the tension over play-calling on Pittsburgh’s opening drive in Cleveland on Oct. 1. With the other 10 Steelers waiting in the huddle, Rodgers stood facing his sideline, arms spread, demanding the call. The Thursday night broadcast caught his outburst and cut to McCarthy firing back.

Afterward, Rodgers gave the crowd at Huntington Bank Field some credit when asked why the plays were coming in late.

“I mean, it was loud,” Rodgers said. “It was definitely a good crowd tonight. It was loud, so some of the calls, it was hard to hear, for sure.”

Rodgers still threw three touchdown passes that night. He found Freiermuth from 3 yards out and ran in the two-point conversion himself to tie the game with less than two minutes left. Andre Szmyt answered with a 56-yard field goal, and Grant Delpit intercepted Rodgers to seal Cleveland’s 27-24 win.

A month later, Pittsburgh got even. Rodgers threw for just 172 yards and Denzel Ward picked him off. But the Steelers left that game 6-2. The team has since lost to Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Browns Can Pull Ahead of Pittsburgh by Sunday Night

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are both 6-4, a game behind the 7-3 Bengals. With the season series split, Cleveland’s 2-1 division record gives it the tiebreaker over the Steelers, who are 2-2 against the AFC North.

Rudolph makes his first start of the season Friday against the 8-2 Broncos. If Denver wins, the Browns can turn that tiebreaker into a clear one-game lead over Pittsburgh by beating the 4-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. Cleveland is 4-0 at home.

Cleveland’s first crack at the division leader comes a week later. Cincinnati visits Cleveland on Dec. 6. Even if the Bengals beat New Orleans this weekend, wins over Las Vegas and Cincinnati would pull the Browns even with the Bengals and give Cleveland the head-to-head edge.