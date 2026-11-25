Just 10 games into the 2026 Cleveland Browns season, fourth-year edge rusher Isaiah McGuire has already played nearly more snaps (420) than in any other season in his career. By the end of this week, he could very well surpass his career high. His 27 tackles are a near personal best, and his 4.0 sacks certainly are the most in his pro life. All this is just in time. He is set to hit free agency next winter, and as the No. 35 pass rusher in the league according to Pro Football Focus, the Browns will want to lock him down with a new deal or extension.

The combination of the Myles Garrett trade and the knee injury suffered by Alex Wright have opened room for McGuire, and he has seized the opportunity. Give credit, too, to well-respected defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, who said back in September that there was something different about McGuire.

“I’ve been with Isaiah for 3 years. He’s changing his body. He’s gotten stronger. He understands the game now. He’s primed for a breakout season,” Cesaire said.

Browns Should Pay Isaiah McGuire

It is good timing for McGuire, but not so good for the Browns, who are likely to be seeking to keep McGuire in the fold when his rookie contract runs up in march. Cleveland is notably thing on the edge defensively, and can’t afford to give good players away.

At ESPN, Browns beat writer Daniel Oyefusi gave the team a nudge, suggesting it re-sign McGuire before he becomes a free-agent target for foes.

He writes: “A 2023 fourth-round pick, McGuire was pushed into a full-time starting role after Alex Wright‘s season-ending Achilles injury in training camp. McGuire has put together his most productive season in a contract year. His career-high four sacks are tied for the team lead, and his pressure rate (9.2%) is in line with his career average despite facing increased attention (career-high 35.2% double team rate). Wright’s injury and edge rusher Jared Verse‘s struggles should make McGuire more of a priority in free agency.”