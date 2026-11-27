Todd Monken has heard all about Aaron Rodgers’ split with the Pittsburgh Steelers by the time he stepped to the microphone Friday. The Cleveland Browns coach also knew it wouldn’t do his team much good if it came out of the bye and lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

The Steelers benched Rodgers for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night. By Thursday, the four-time MVP had aired his grievances with coach Mike McCarthy on “The Pat McAfee Show,” been released and cleared waivers.

“It’s not like I don’t follow football, so it’s not like I don’t know what’s happened. So, I don’t want to go that far,” Monken told reporters Friday. “But just like everybody that’s part of the organization, from coaching and playing, our job is to focus on us as much as we can, which is none of it matters if we don’t play well, if we don’t prepare, if we don’t give ourselves the best chance to get to seven Sunday night.

“And so that’s really all that I worry about, the rest of it. I’m not there. I’m not in their locker room. I’m not privy to any other place other than here and what we have to do to get better every day. And that’s really been it. It doesn’t mean that I don’t see it, right? And, but again, we’re just worried about us.”

Browns safety Grant Delpit got his point across in three counts. “1-2-3 Browns,” he said with a smile as he left the microphone. It was a jab at McCarthy, who acknowledged breaking a Steelers halftime huddle with “1-2-3 Packers.”

Whatever the fallout from Rodgers’ exit, it didn’t follow the Steelers onto the field Friday. Pittsburgh’s defense scored twice before halftime, and the Steelers rolled to a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos in Rudolph’s first start of the season.

Browns Still Have Two Shots at the AFC North Leader

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are done with each other for the regular season. The Browns won 27-24 at home on Oct. 1 before the Steelers answered with a 27-6 win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Both teams entered Week 12 at 6-4, one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns held the AFC’s No. 6 playoff seed, one spot ahead of Pittsburgh, with both Cincinnati games still to come. The Bengals visit Cleveland on Dec. 6 and host the rematch in the regular-season finale.

The NFL moved the Raiders game into prime time, shifting kickoff from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. That gives a national audience a look at a Browns team that’s 4-0 at home and needed a fourth-quarter drive to win each time.

Todd Monken Sees a Threat in Fernando Mendoza’s Legs

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, will make his third NFL start in Cleveland. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos last week. He also ran for 22 yards on four carries, including an 11-yard gain.

“Well, I don’t think he gets enough credit for his ability to escape and make plays with his legs. He’s big and he’s athletic, and he can make plays if he gets outside the pocket, and he’s got plenty of arm talent. Certainly wired the right way,” Monken said. “We interviewed him at the combine, and there’s a lot there to like and he’s only going to continue to get better.

“He’s in a really good system. They do a great job with him. So, we’ve got to do a great job of, again, trying to make him one dimensional, and then once we get him in third downs, being able to get pressure on him and collapse the pocket.”

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup.