The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with, and dispelling, quarterback rumors all year long, but now the odds indicate the team is among the strongest candidates to land division rival QB Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh shelved Rodgers Tuesday in a surprise move, benching him for backup Mason Rudolph ahead of the Steelers’ Friday game against the Denver Broncos. Not only that, but head coach Mike McCarthy plans to list Rodgers as inactive for that contest.

The two men worked together for years to considerable success with the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl title. But there was friction at the end of the relationship in Green Bay, and it is hard to imagine the prideful four-time MVP and the Steelers’ first-year head coach, who didn’t choose Rodgers of his own accord, reconciling after this.

So while Rodgers remains a member of the Steelers, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that he will ask for his release from the team. If and when he does, and if and when Pittsburgh grants it, Rodgers likely passes through the waiver wire and becomes a free agent who can pick his next team.

According to Bet Online odds that the gaming website released Wednesday, November 25, Cleveland is the second-most likely landing spot for Rodgers at plus-300. The only team with a strong chance is the New England Patriots at plus-200.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Appear to Be Heading for Split

The Browns look good for a potential playoff run coming out of the bye week, and the decision by Pittsburgh to bench Rodgers for Rudolph has reportedly caused turmoil inside the Steelers’ locker room at a time when the group is flailing a bit following two consecutive losses.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III reported Wednesday that McCarthy’s decision has angered Rodgers’ teammates.

“Aaron Rodgers should not have been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and sources tell me players in the locker room are NOT HAPPY about it,” Griffin wrote. “They have to protect their 42-year-old QB better who has been sacked 31 times (4th most in NFL). You don’t protect him or the team by benching him.”

Rodgers appeared Wednesday on the “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN and laced into McCarthy, all but sealing the deal that his tenure with the team is quickly coming to an end.

Deshaun Watson Remains Browns Starting QB

The Browns have stood by Deshaun Watson as their starter all season long, and there is no reason to expect that to change.

Fans booed Watson in Cleveland during the preseason and demanded Shedeur Sanders, a refrain that returned after Sanders played well against the New Orleans Saints in his sole start of the season after Watson suffered a concussion.

But Todd Monken has been stalwart in his support/belief in Watson, so if Cleveland does pursue Rodgers, it will do so as a veteran backup alternative.

Sanders has shown himself, albeit in a limited capacity, as a capable QB2. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported recently that the team never seriously considered trading Sanders at the deadline, and that the Browns have no interest in Daniel Jones. Thus, adding Rodgers to an already crowded QB room doesn’t appear a logical need.

But at least one oddsmaker says it’s a strong possibility relative to him landing elsewhere, and it would certainly make for an interesting story if Cleveland signed and stashed the Steelers’ former starter for a potential playoff run.