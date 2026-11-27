The Cleveland Browns still don’t know whether they’ll have to cover Brock Bowers on Sunday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders listed their All-Pro tight end as questionable even after his injured right ankle kept him out of Friday’s practice. Bowers was limited Wednesday and Thursday and wore a heavy wrap around the ankle during Thursday’s session.

He hurt it against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15 and missed last Sunday’s 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic about getting Bowers back. On Friday, he declined to say whether Bowers had taken a step back.

“We’ve still got 48 hours to see how he’s going to play,” Kubiak said. “We’ll wait and see.”

Bowers has played in eight of the Raiders’ 11 games and still leads them in receiving yards (676) and touchdown catches (six). Of his 50 catches, 35 have gone for first downs. He had at least 70 yards in each of his first seven games before the ankle injury cut his afternoon short against Seattle.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has barely had a chance to throw to him. Bowers caught two passes for 18 yards in Mendoza’s first start. With Bowers out in Denver, fellow tight end Michael Mayer caught one of four targets for 4 yards. Mayer practiced in full all week and carries no injury designation into Cleveland.

Browns Rule Out DE Derek Barnett

Defensive end Derek Barnett was the only player Cleveland ruled out Friday. He hurt his hamstring against the Houston Texans before the bye and missed the entire week of practice. The Browns got better news on fellow defensive end Isaiah McGuire, who returned to practice Friday with a calf injury and has no game designation.

Three Browns are questionable. Rookie receiver Denzel Boston missed the week with a quad injury he suffered against Houston. Right guard Austin Barber returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday with a knee injury. Running back Raheim Sanders was limited all week as he works his way back from a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve in October.

The Raiders lost offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson to an Achilles injury during Friday’s practice. Kubiak said the injury could be serious and expected to know more Saturday. Powers-Johnson opened the season at right guard and was listed as the backup center this week.

Las Vegas also ruled out three defensive tackles — Adam Butler (concussion), Tonka Hemingway (stinger) and Tim Keenan III (knee). A fourth, JJ Pegues (elbow), is questionable, as are defensive end Patrick Johnson (stinger) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (knee).

Todd Monken Remembers Bowers’ First Day at Georgia

Browns coach Todd Monken was Georgia’s offensive coordinator when Bowers showed up for his first conditioning session. The tight ends had a time to beat as a group. By Monken’s recollection, the freshman was already 10 yards ahead of the pack.

“He’s just wired the right way, man. He’s unique, he’s rare. From the moment he got to Georgia, I always tell this story, and we used to mess with him and call him ‘Buddy, the yellow Lab.’ You could play ball all day and his tongue would be hanging out, and he never wanted to come out, man. He would just want to keep playing.”

Monken saved the punch line for the end of his answer.

“Hopefully he’s still hurt,” he joked.

The Browns are a 4.5-point home favorite for the matchup with the Raiders.