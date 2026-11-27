Denzel Boston still has a chance to play Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Cleveland Browns eased up on their leading wide receiver Friday after testing his injured quad earlier in the week.

Boston is officially questionable after going the entire week without practicing. Coach Todd Monken said the Browns pushed Boston “pretty hard” earlier in the week and “pulled back” Friday, according to Zac Jackson. Monken expects to know more Saturday about the injury Boston suffered in the Nov. 15 win over the Houston Texans.

Boston has already played through one close call this month. A toe injury kept him out of two practices before the Houston game, but he got in limited work that Friday. Two days later, he started at receiver and returned five punts for 43 yards in Cleveland’s 27-24 win.

This time, Boston missed both practices before Thanksgiving and still couldn’t go Friday, even with the benefit of a bye. If he sits Sunday, it will be the first game the rookie has missed since Cleveland drafted him in the second round out of Washington.

Denzel Boston Leads NFL Rookies in Receiving Yards

Boston caught 33 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns in his first 10 starts. He went into Week 12 with 52 more receiving yards than Tennessee’s Carnell Tate, the next closest rookie. Four of those catches have gone for at least 40 yards, and Deshaun Watson hasn’t always had to throw deep to get one.

In Tampa, the Browns had gone eight possessions without a touchdown when Watson found Boston over the middle late in the third quarter. Boston broke three tackles on his way to a 55-yard score that tied the game. Against Pittsburgh two weeks later, Watson went deep on the first play of a drive and hit Boston for 60 yards. Quinshon Judkins was in the end zone three plays later.

Malachi Corley is listed behind Boston on Cleveland’s unofficial depth chart. Fellow rookie KC Concepcion Jr. could also see more throws from Watson if Boston sits. Concepcion entered the week leading NFL rookies with 40 catches, seven more than Boston.

Rocket Sanders Could Give Browns Another Big Back Against Raiders

Monken sounded more optimistic about starting right guard Austin Barber, saying Friday he felt good about Barber’s chances of playing through a knee injury. He also said he was “hoping” to activate running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

The Browns designated Sanders to return Tuesday. The 230-pound back has been on injured reserve since Oct. 13 after hurting his hip against the New York Jets. He had nine carries for 43 yards and caught 11 passes for 74 yards in Cleveland’s first five games.

“He has good vision, he’s a good mix of size and burst as a runner, and then also just his ability in protection as well,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said Wednesday.

If Cleveland activates Sanders, Monken could spell Judkins with another power back and still have Dylan Sampson available. The matchup gives the Browns a reason to use all three. Las Vegas entered Week 12 allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game, second most in the NFL.