The Las Vegas Raiders are still awaiting word on whether Brock Bowers will be available to face the Cleveland Browns, with mixed signals leading up to the matchup.

Bowers practiced Thursday with a heavy wrap around his injured right ankle, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported. It was the tight end’s second straight day on the field as the Las Vegas Raiders prepared for Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders listed Bowers as limited Wednesday and had yet to announce his level of participation Thursday. Coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic Bowers would play and that the Raiders’ bye next week wouldn’t factor into the decision.

“Anybody that’s healthy and ready to roll, we’re going to get them on the field,” Kubiak said.

Bowers hurt his right ankle against Seattle on Nov. 15 and played just 11 snaps. He got in two limited practices last week before ankle and quadriceps injuries kept him out of the Raiders’ 38-24 loss in Denver.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has completed just two passes to Bowers, both in his first NFL start against Seattle. Before Mendoza took over, Bowers had put together seven straight games with at least 70 receiving yards. He has 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three games.

Todd Monken Coached Brock Bowers at Georgia

Monken was Georgia’s offensive coordinator when Bowers arrived as a freshman in 2021. He led the Bulldogs in receiving that season and set a school record with 13 touchdown catches. Around the practice field, the coaches had taken to calling him “Buddy, the yellow Lab.”

“He would just want to keep playing,” Monken said Tuesday.

Monken found ways to put the ball in his hands. As a sophomore, Bowers scored on a 75-yard run against Kent State. In the national championship game against TCU, he caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown as Georgia won its second straight title. Monken had one more thought about Bowers now that he might have to defend him.

“This guy’s just different, you know, and hopefully he’s still hurt,” he said with a grin.

Browns Enter Raiders Game With Injuries of Their Own

The Browns came out of their bye 6-4 and holding the AFC’s No. 6 seed. Their division record gives them the edge over the 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. A win over Las Vegas would keep Cleveland within a game of the AFC North lead heading into next week’s visit from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland listed rookie receiver Denzel Boston with a quadriceps injury after he missed his second straight practice Wednesday. Boston had played through a toe injury against Houston before the bye. He has 33 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned five punts against the Texans when fellow rookie KC Concepcion went down.

Right guard Austin Barber (knee) and defensive ends Isaiah McGuire (calf) and Derek Barnett (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday. Cleveland has one full practice left Friday.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC — the Browns’ first Sunday night home game since 2019.