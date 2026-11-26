Go back to late April, when no one knew quite how things would shake out for the Cleveland Browns here in 2026, and you will find that rookie Denzel Boston was already talking about chips on his shoulder. He had expected to be a first-round draft pick and, certainly, his resume coming out of Washington had established him as a big, physical receiver capable of winning 50-50 balls, but with enough speed and smarts to create separation in his routes. Yet Boston watched six receivers go ahead of him in the draft, as he slid all the way to the second round. He was not happy about that.

After he was scooped up by Cleveland in the draft, he told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, “Last night, that was a stressful time. Very upsetting. Gave me a nice chip on my shoulder for whatever team does get me…they got someone coming with some more energy.”

Browns’ Denzel Boston Still Has a Chip

But here in late November, it’s clear that Boston has outplayed all of those taken ahead of him–with the possible exception of the No. 24 pick, his teammate KC Concepcion. Boston rates No. 1 in the league in yardage among rookie receivers (523), and his deep ball ability is unquestioned, as his 15.3 yards per catch rates No. 15 overall in the league. He and Concepcion give the Browns one of the most exciting young receiver tandems in the NFL.

Boston, though, says the chip on his shoulder has undergone something of a shift. As he said on the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast (via BrownsNation.com):

“To this point, there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder. My whole life, I’ll always remember night one. But it’s got to a point now where I can sit here and say, ‘I want to prove everyone wrong and prove this.’ No, I just want to prove myself right. I just want to prove myself right on my own thoughts of what I thought I was. Just contribute to my team the best I can in every capability. But that’s for sure going to be a chip on my shoulder probably the rest of my life.”

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The Browns are coming off their bye week and are preparing to face the Raiders on Sunday night in Cleveland.