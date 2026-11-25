There is probably no question that the Cleveland Browns did the right thing in trading edge rusher Myles Garrett, who was aging and had pending knee concerns despite coming off the best single-season sack performance in NFL history, last June. What can be questioned is whether the Browns did the right thing in passing on other pick-laden offers and instead taking a Rams package that featured just one first-rounder and two future Day Two picks, with Jared Verse coming to Cleveland as part of the package.

We are now 10 games into the NFL season, after all, and Verse does not have a sack. The early excuses and reasons for Verse failing to get to the quarterback–adjusting to a 4-3 system, a bit of bad luck, getting pressures but not sacks–have all fallen by the wayside. Fans and observers of the Browns have taken notice that, not matter what the team says about Verse’s performance, he is just not producing the way he should be.

Browns Thought They Were Getting a Pro Bowler

Verse came to the Browns with two Pro Bowl appearances in two seasons with the Rams. That made the whole trade with Garrett more palatable–the Browns did not see themselves as taking a big step back, even if Garrett had been healthy. But Verse not only has yet to have a sack for the Browns, he has put up only 17 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s 1.7 per game. He had 100 last year–including 20 in three playoff games–for an average of 5.0 per game.

It’s not that Verse is getting to the quarterback but just barely missing sacks–he is doing neither.

Jared Verse: ‘I Was My Best Self’

But for Verse, finding the positives in his performances with the Browns has been the focus lately, and as he sees it, he had his best game with Cleveland before the bye, when the Browns beat the Texans at home. There were no sacks, and he was credited with just two pressures, but Verse did get his highest single week grade–74.5–from PFF this season.

Verse said on Wednesday: “I think I was my best self that game. I think I did exactly what I had to do. I closed the B gap with the tackle. I was able to set the edge. I was able to get to Stroud a couple times, didn’t end up getting the sack, but getting in his face, hitting him. I won most of my rushes, so I feel like I impacted the game in the aspect that I need to. …

“I think I did everything leading up to the week to put me in the best position and be my best version of myself that day. Obviously, I could have done a little more, I have high standards for myself and everything like that. But I think I did everything I needed to do, I think I showed who I can be.”

Verse will get another crack at his first Browns sack in Week 12, when Cleveland faces the Raiders at Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.