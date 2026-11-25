Denzel Boston missed practice again Wednesday, leaving the Cleveland Browns with one full session to get their leading wide receiver ready for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Boston played through a toe injury against the Houston Texans on Nov. 15. Even with a bye after that game, the rookie has missed both practices since the Browns got back to work. Cleveland’s first official injury report of the week was due later Wednesday.

Right guard Austin Barber, defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett, and linebacker Quincy Williams also sat out Tuesday. McGuire and Barnett are key players in the defensive end rotation.

Friday is the practice to watch. Coach Todd Monken scheduled a walk-through for Thanksgiving morning after moving most of the week’s work up a day. Boston made it back on a similarly tight schedule against Houston. He missed two practices, got in limited work Friday and went on to field five punts in addition to his duties at receiver in the 27-24 win.

“Man, I’m telling you, like, that kid, he just personifies our team. Fighting to get back and play the whole week,” Monken said after the Houston game.

Denzel Boston Gives Deshaun Watson a Big-Play Target

Boston enters Week 12 with 523 receiving yards, the most of any NFL rookie. The second-round pick out of Washington has 33 catches and three touchdowns. All three scores came on throws from Deshaun Watson, and the shortest covered 29 yards.

Watson has more than one way to get a big play out of Boston. In Jacksonville, he dropped a deep ball into the rookie’s hands for a 46-yard touchdown. A week later in Tampa, Watson found him over the middle. Boston shook off would-be tacklers and went 55 yards to tie a game in which Cleveland had gone eight possessions without a touchdown.

“Yeah, the more we play, the more we get more reps, the more confidence we build in each other. And that chemistry continues to build,” Watson said in October.

Boston has caught a 60-yarder from two different quarterbacks, one from Watson against Pittsburgh and another from Shedeur Sanders in New Orleans. Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey are the only other players with two catches of at least 60 yards entering Week 12. If Boston can’t go Sunday, Jerry Jeudy, Malachi Corley and Isaiah Bond would likely have larger roles.

Browns Take AFC Playoff Push Into Prime Time

Cleveland came out of its bye holding the AFC’s No. 6 seed. The Browns and Steelers — now consumed by Aaron Rodgers chaos — are both 6-4, with Cleveland ahead on division record. Cincinnati leads the AFC North at 7-3. The Browns still get two shots at the Bengals, the first of them at home next week.

The NFL flexed Sunday’s kickoff from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, giving Cleveland its first Sunday Night Football home game since 2019. The Browns are 4-0 at Huntington Bank Field, but Watson has had to bring them back in the fourth quarter to win all four.

The Browns have scored just 13 first-quarter points in 10 games. The Raiders have given up a league-high 29.7 points per game on the way to a 4-7 start.